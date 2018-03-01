Students get taste of El Salvador

× Expand Photo provided Educator Toni Kidder (right) shows Ticonderoga High School students in Spanish classes how to cook Salvadoran food.

TICONDEROGA | Hispanic cooking is enthralling Ticonderoga High School students in Spanish classes.

Students recently got a Salvadoran cooking class with a background in the preparation of Hispanic foods facilitated by Toni Kidder, an educator living in Ticonderoga.

The El Salvador native brought ingredients of Salvadoran food items for the students to prepare.

“In five of the Spanish classes, students learned how to prepare a Salvadoran tortilla and pupusa,” Spanish teacher Lynne Lenhart said. “These were made with cornmeal dough. They discovered that the tortilla from el Salvador is different than the tortilla from Mexico, with which most students are familiar. The Salvadoran tortilla is thicker than the Mexican tortilla and does not include wheat flour. It is served at every meal.”

A pupusa is a traditional Salvadorean dish of a thick corn tortilla stuffed with a savory filling.

Lenhart said students cooked the tortillas on a grill and then topped them with authentic ingredients made from scratch. The toppings were refried black beans, chorizo, a mild pork sausage, and queso fresco, a mild cheese made with milk and salt.

“After cooking, students were able to sample their work,” she said. “Most students commented that the flavors are much better than the flavors of tortillas purchased in the supermarket. They also noted how labor intensive Hispanic cooking can be, especially when it is all fresh food, as opposed to processed prepared items.”

Kidder also shared the culture and history of the Republic of El Salvador, Lenhart said, describing the challenges faced by the country after its recovery from the civil war of the 1980s.

“Students noted how small El Salvador is in comparison to other Central American countries and discussed key events in the history of the small country,” she said. “The day following the cooking class, students wrote a reaction in Spanish, commenting on the differing tastes of Central American foods.”