Students graduate NCCC in December

Photo provided Jaclyn Latourelle of Saranac Lake, flanked by her parents JoAnn and Alan Latourelle, earned a Health Science degree from North Country Community College in December.

SARANAC LAKE | North Country Community College (NCCC) celebrated the accomplishments of its December graduates with events last month at its campuses in Saranac Lake, Malone and Ticonderoga.

Nearly 40 students graduated in December, instead of at the traditional commencement in May, because they either accumulated enough credits to graduate early or stayed an additional semester to complete their degree requirements. Some plan to continue their education; others are starting their career path.

Erin DeVries of Burlington Flats, south of Utica, is leaving NCCC with a Health Science degree. She plans to pursue a career in medical imaging or as a midwife.

“I’m very excited,” she said. “I came here as a freshman and started in the Radiologic Technology program then I shifted over to Health Sciences. I came in with 12 credits for Health Sciences, which gave me a great head start. It’s been amazing here.”

Another Health Science graduate, Jaclyn Latourelle of Saranac Lake, has only been at the college for two semesters because she picked up most of her credits in high school. She’s not leaving NCCC yet, though.

“I’m in the nursing program so I’m graduating in May with a certificate in practical nursing,” said Latourelle, who plans to continue her education and become a registered nurse. “It’s been a great experience at North Country. I really like it here.”

Malone native Amanda Warner, graduating with a degree in Liberal Arts, plans to either transfer to SUNY Plattsburgh to study Phlebotomy or enroll in the Rad Tech program at NCCC’s Saranac Lake campus. She said her fondest memories at the college are of its faculty, whom she always felt were great at advising her as a student.

Annette Hurlburt, president of the Ticonderoga campus’ Student Government Association, also achieved a Liberal Arts degree last month. Next semester she plans to dual enroll with NCCC and Empire State College and pursue a bachelor’s degree in Human Services. Hurlburt is exploring a career path in college student personnel.

“The college is excited to celebrate the hard work and accomplishments of its December graduates,” said NCCC President Dr. Steve Tyrell. “Many are moving right into the workforce and into jobs of gainful employment in their field of study, here in the region and beyond. Others are now prepared to continue their educational journey at a four-year institution. We congratulate these graduates on their achievement at the college and wish them continued success as they begin the next chapter in their lives.”