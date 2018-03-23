Students head for DC Quiz Bowl

× Expand Photo provided Ticonderoga High School Quiz Bowl students that will be competing in the National Academic Championships in Washington, D.C. from June 1-3 are standing from left: Ethan Kerr and Riley Quigley; sitting from left: Natalie O’Neil, Mya DeLong, HaiLee Hearburg and Doug Baker.

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga High School Quiz Bowl Team is headed for national competition.

For the third consecutive year, the Sentinels have fielded an “A” team of experienced players and a “B” team of more novice players.

And for the first time since 2011, Ticonderoga made it to post-season competition in the National Academic Championships.

The playoffs, semi-finals and finals were played at Queensbury High School recently.

Ticonderoga “A,” who were ranked sixth, beat Hudson Falls, who were ranked third, and then fell to the ladies from Emma Willard, who were ranked second.

The team then played South Glens Falls, ranked fifth in the consolation round, and ended the season in fourth place.

Advancing to the semi-finals qualified the “A” team for the National Academic Championship.

The Ticonderoga Quiz Bowl Team competes in the Glens Falls Post-Star Academic Bowl from October-January. Twenty-two teams from 18 different school districts are in the league spanning the region from as far south as Emma Willard in Troy to as far north as Westport.

During the regular season the “A” team faced Argyle, Emma Willard, Hudson Falls, Westport, Lake George and Schuylerville. The “B” team faced Warrensburg, South Glens Falls, Argyle, Whitehall, Indian Lake and Fort Ann.

Teams compete every other week and the top eight teams move on to the playoffs.

Ticonderoga is currently working to generate about $6,500 to cover the cost of the registration, hotel accommodations, meals and transportation.

“So far, we have raised about a third of the amount needed through generous contributions from community groups and members, parents, district clubs and staff,” adviser Maria Bagneschi said. “When the team is not competing we plan on visiting as many national monuments, memorials and museums as we can. Thankfully, most of these have free admission and are a short metro ride away from where the competition is held.”

The Quiz Bowl Team has a Taco Night dinner followed by the annual Teacher-Student Quiz Bowl Tournament scheduled for Wednesday, April 18. In the Teacher-Student Tournament, competitors will answer questions in history, literature, math concepts, science, geography, civics, math calculation, pop culture and current events.