Students help in Central America

× Expand Photo provided Ticonderoga High School graduate Delaney Hughes (front row, far left) sits with one of the classes that received her presentation on Nicaragua at her alma mater.

TICONDEROGA | Ticonderoga High School Foreign Language Program students recently got an up-close look at the Central American country Nicaragua, as seen through the eyes of 2017 graduate Delaney Hughes.

Hughes conducted a presentation for the language students, chronicling her 12-day service experience in Nicaragua.

She selected this trip as part of her undergraduate program at Keuka College in Keuka Park, where she is presently enrolled as a freshman.

The trip was coordinated through the Enlace Project, of which Keuka College is a project partner.

Hughes’ presentation included photos of the work site where she and her group were assigned.

“The objective of the trip was to build three homes for needy families in the rural countryside near the city of El Sauce, Nicaragua,” she said.

The students mixed cement, worked with rebar, and laid bricks as part of the building process.

They also got to know the family members of the house that they were building, she said. The family participated in the building process with the Keuka students.

In addition to the building project, the group also visited a coffee plantation, a local school where English is taught, hiked los Altos de Ocotal and rode a “sled” down the ash of an active volcano.

Hughes shared samples of the currency of the country and handicrafts made by the residents.

Ticonderoga students learned about the typical foods, animals and plant life of the region as well.

Hughes said she recommended this type of service experience to all Ticonderoga High School students who will be heading off to college.

“It truly was life changing, and that the connections made with my Nicaraguan family were very special,” she said.

The Enlace Project is a non-profit community development organization founded on the belief that connections are the basis for all growth and development. In Spanish, the word enlace means linking, or connection.

It aims to create connections for students, volunteers, businesses, and for the local communities. By connecting these individuals and groups across political, physical, and cultural borders, the project helps create sustainable programs, projects, and intercultural understanding, according to the college.