Students learn circus skills

× Expand Photo provided Schroon Lake Central School student Matthew Black practices juggling under the watchful eye of Supt. Stephen Gratto. The school used a grant to start a Juggling and Unicycling Club.

SCHROON LAKE | A new Schroon Lake Central School Juggling and Unicycling Club is teaching students some unusual skills.

The school got a $1,000 grant from the Cloudsplitter Foundation to buy equipment for the new club.

Up to 20 students are staying after school to learn circus skills that also include tight-rope walking and walking with stilts.

Riding the unicycles is very popular, Schroon Lake School Supt. Stephen Gratto said.

“Stilts are easy to do, plate-spinning,” he said. “They meet once a week and we’ll put it into a talent show in the spring.

“It’s great for hand-eye coordination and it’s relaxation.”

He said teacher Michael Sharp taught many students to juggle in third grade.

“A lot of the kids have done it before,” Gratto said. “We’re starting rope-walking as well. There are different things to try.

“It’s gone well. It was nice of the Cloudsplitter Foundation to give us $1,000. It’s a lot of money.”

The club meets in the school auditorium.

“We have a loose membership, with about 15 to 20 students attending our weekly meetings after school,” the superintendent said. “Students are mostly in grades 4 through 9, not including a 7th- and an 11th-grader who help with instruction. We typically meet at 3 p.m. and go to 4 p.m.”

So far, the grant money has been used for about $450 worth of juggling and unicycling equipment, he said.

“I will buy more as I get a better feel for what interests the students most,” he said. “I’m pleased with the turnout and I expect it to grow, although it is already hard to give everyone the attention they deserve. Everyone is having a lot of fun.”