Students learn everyday skills at ELCS

ELIZABETHTOWN | Students at Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School had the chance to experience the “adult life” during a student awareness day Nov. 9.

Throughout the morning, students had the chance to learn from several presentations, including car basics, banking, finances, social services, firearm and hunting safety, distracted driving, wildlife rehab, insurance and puberty.

“We did this about eight years ago for a few years and we wanted to bring it back,” said teacher Connie Blaine. “There is a lot of legwork to bring in the presenters and get everything in place, but we were able to make it happen this year.”

“These are all about the basics of being an adult,” said teacher Kaitlin Fielder. “These are the things you usually do not get in a classroom but everyone needs to know about. The students have been very attentive throughout and our presenters were very excited to be here.”

Blaine said the school is also thinking about having another day in the spring which would be more towards health and body awareness.

“This event was more cognitive, so the spring would be more body and mind focused with yoga and other events,” she said. “We are also hoping to do a First Aid training course for select students.”

