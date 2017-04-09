Students plan Gettysburg visit

× Expand Photo provided St. Marys School students are holding a spaghetti dinner to raise money for their class trip. They’re having a bake sale here.

TICONDEROGA – Students from St. Mary’s School in Ticonderoga are headed for the National Civil War Battlefield in Gettysburg, Pa.

The overnight 7th and 8th grade class trip is June 6 through 8.

To raise funds for the trip, the students of St. Mary’s School will hold a spaghetti dinner at the Knights of Columbus hall in Ticonderoga on Wednesday April 19, starting at 5 p.m.

Dinner will include spaghetti, meatballs, sausage, salad, bread, and dessert. The cost for the dinner will be $10 for adults, $5 for children and a family rate of $30 for four or more. Takeouts will be available.

The students will leave Ticonderoga by bus early on June 6.

“They will travel by motor coach to Pennsylvania,” the school’s Maureen Jebb said. “While there they will tour the National Battlefield Museum and Cyclorama, the Shriver House, the Jennie Wade House, the National Cemetery, Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address Site, and the Gettysburg Heritage Center.”

She said while in Gettysburg the students will have a licensed battlefield guide tour, a Ghostly Images Ghost Tour, and will walk Pickett’s Charge as a group.

Jebb said the class would like to thank the Ticonderoga Knights of Columbus for hosting their spaghetti dinner.

“They look forward to a great turnout,” she said.