Students see state museum

Students from Ticonderoga High School pose at the New York State Museum in Albany after a day of viewing exhibits.

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga High School Art Club and Foreign Language Club recently combined forces to visit the art installations at the New York State Museum at the Empire Plaza in Albany.

Forty students took part in the day-long excursion viewing cultural and artistic exhibits, teacher Lynne Lenhart said.

Highlights of the visit included viewing of the Sept. 11 memorial section of the museum, a photo exhibit of Hudson Valley Ruins, the Mastodon skeleton in the Ice Age section, and the history of the construction of the Erie Canal.

Art student and Language Club member Brittany LaFountain commented that her “favorite installation at the museum was the Hudson Valley Ruins photo gallery.”

Teachers Britney Shaw and Lynne Lenhart coordinated the visit through the New York State Museum Educational tours program.