Students seek to bridge political divide

PLATTSBURGH | The questions a group of SUNY Plattsburgh students want to ask their peers are simple:

When was the last time you felt welcome here? What about unwelcome? And how can they help create more situations where you feel the latter?

These inquiries are at the root of the “I Am An Ally” campaign, a student-led revival of the “Stop Hate” movement popularized when the state’s first gay mayor, Plattsburgh’s Dan Stewart, was in office.

“This started as a class project,” student Kristal Persaud said of the effort, which she described as a sort of community outreach and education initiative. “But we found that what we were doing was needed on campus.”

CURBING DIVISIVENESS

This time around, it’s not homophobia that students are seeking to combat, but rather a growing political divide that, according to a campus survey, makes some feel unwelcome to express their views, or reluctant to be friends with someone whose political views differ from their own.

The survey asked students whether they would feel comfortable being friends with someone of color, someone who is not a native English speaker, or someone whose politics differ from their own, among a number of other things.

A key finding:

Befriending someone from a different political background was the least likely option, according to student advisor Michelle Ouellette.

Organizers hope to gather their peers from across the political spectrum for a group dinner.

The bipartisan feast, “Common Grounds: A People’s Dinner,” is planned for April 19 at the Valcour Conference Center, 6 p.m.

Local officials have signed on to participate, including former Assemblywoman Janet Duprey and county legislators Mark Dame (Area 8), Patty Waldron (Area 6) and Chris Rosenquest (Area 10).

The concept is built from the foundation of the People’s Supper, a nationwide project that aims to bridge the political divide through conversation and empathy.

“This isn’t about a political party, or what is or isn’t happening in Washington,” the project’s website reads. “It’s about us, and our relationship to one another. Too often, we exist in echo chambers and see each other as monoliths: one-sided stereotypes who can be reduced to a single word or phrase.