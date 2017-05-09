Students stand in solidarity with Jewish classmates

× Expand Photo provided Anti-Semitic flyers were posted around the SUNY Plattsburgh campus last month. In response, a group of students held a study break demonstration in solidarity with their Jewish classmates on May 2.

PLATTSBURGH — More than 50 students stood in SUNY Plattsburgh’s Amity Plaza last Tuesday to call attention to what they perceive to be an uptick in anti-Semetic activity on campus.

The students stood silently — looking toward the street with a stony gaze — the only sound in the courtyard coming from birds flying overhead, the occasional scuffle of a shoe, the quiet thwack of a protest sign blown crooked in the wind.

This demonstration, spearheaded by Arin Sotl-Altman — president of college sorority Hillel — was held in solidarity with her Jewish classmates.

The group, which included SUNY Plattsburgh President John Ettling and arts professor Julia Devine, held signs that said: “We stand for all marginalized groups.”

This latest showing of unity comes in the face of a series of anti-Semitic incidents in the city over the last few weeks. Last month, a swastika was found carved into a sidewalk on Bridge Street and a piece of pro-Hitler graffiti was found under a bridge, according to city officials.

ANTI-SEMITIC FLYERS

Recently, a series of racist and anti-Semitic flyers were distributed around the SUNY Plattsburgh campus, according to Sotl-Altman.

“They essentially portrayed Jews and black people stereotypically,” she said, of the flyers.

Sotl-Altman said that they showed African-Americans with abnormally large noses and Jewish people on top of a mountain of gold coins.

“They basically implied that white people needed to take back… their position on top… their society, I guess,” she said.

Upon seeing the flyers, Sotl-Altman contacted her professor, who just happened to be a city councilor: Peter Ensel (Ward 4).

“I wasn’t aware of the flyers being posted on campus until a student, who happens to be President of the campus Hillel group, pitched it as a story idea in my broadcast journalism class,” Ensel told The Sun.

“My initial reaction was one of surprise. As a faculty member, I do not really witness this type of behavior or get a sense this type of attitude is prevalent across campus.”

According to Plattsburgh City Police Chief Ken Parkinson, no flyers were reported off-campus, and SUNY Plattsburgh University Police are currently exploring the matter. A call to SUNY Plattsburgh University Police was not returned before this edition went to print.

Ensel noted the Cardinal Points cartoon incident a few years ago — which sparked controversy locally and made national news when a racist cartoon was printed on the front page of the student newspaper — as a learning experience for the college.

“The past year, in wake of the Cardinal Points cartoon incident, the college and its administration has taken a number of initiatives and actions to inform, educate, and promote cultural and religious diversity on campus,” he said.

When asked if he felt that it was an isolated incident, Ensel said:

“I do feel it may be an isolated incident.”