Students turn fourth estate at Model UN

× 1 of 2 Expand Members of the NCCS Model UN press corps write down quotes during a press conference during the opening day of the event March 15. This is the first year there has been a press corps at the local version of the Model UN. Photo by Keith Lobdell × 2 of 2 Expand NCCS Model UN press corps editor Easton Francis works with reporter Jack Pelton in the press room. Francis, who had been a member of the press corps at the Harvard Model UN, decided to bring a similar program to her school’s version of the model UN. Photo by Keith Lobdell Prev Next

CHAMPLAIN | A group of seven press corps members crowded into a small room, ready to hear from UN delegates on the fate of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

They heard from delegates from China, Russia, the United States and more about the criminal council proceedings where justices were trying to determine if the dictator was guilty of any war crimes.

This was not something playing out in New York City or the Hague, but rather in Champlain at the annual Northeastern Clinton High School Model United Nations (UN), where students got the chance to step into the world of international politics — and for the first time this year, journalism.

The press corps was the brainchild of NCCS senior Easton Francis.

“I was in the press corps at the Harvard Model UN and thought it was a very challenging group but very fun as well,” Francis said. “When we came back, I suggested the idea of a press corps to the advisors here and they supported it right off the bat.”

Francis served as the head of the press corps as she tutored a crew of seven on the first day of the Model UN March 15.

“I really want this experience to the one I had with the Model UN at Harvard,” she said. “It lets the reporters get the chance to see every committee and be more involved in what is going on.”

Francis gave out deadlines and offered advice to the members of the press corps, which included Colby Fortin of Peru, Dana Klein of Willsboro, EmmaLee Turner of Elizabethtown-Lewis, Benn Delisle of Beekmantown, Lila King of Beekmantown, Jack Pelton of Chazy and T.J. Miner of Saranac.

“I am very interested politically about the freedom of the press, especially at these times, and I believe it is something that is very important,” said Pelton, who ends his days by reading three articles a night from a variety of national and international sources.

“I wanted to do something that I was interested in and gave me the full experience,” he added. “The deadlines are something that surprised me, but I am learning how to adjust and maneuver with those.”