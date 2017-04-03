Studio prepares for annual recital

× Expand Photo provided Children rehearse for the 4th-annual Dance Recital of the Gunning Dance Studio in Ticonderoga. Three-year-olds are doing a can-can dance number here.

TICONDEROGA – Jennie Lou Gunning of Gunning Dance Family and Fitness Studio is heading for her fourth upcoming student dance recital.

More than 65 dancers will perform in this year’s show, titled “Dance, Dance, Dance!”

The production is on Friday, April 28 from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Ticonderoga High School auditorium. Cost is $5 a person for adults, $3 for students and seniors, and children under age 5 are free.

Ticket sales are by the dancers, the studio, and at the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce office.

“We’re using a lot of tap, ‘40s, Oldies, and an opening with Queen and a closing with Europe,” Gunning explained. “We have a little Irish, a little worship, some Disney (music). There will also be a light show.”

She said everything is coming together.

“The children are doing fabulously and working hard,” Gunning said. “The excitement is in the air.”

The studio will again donate additional proceeds to performing arts scholarships and a fund to restore the historic Ticonderoga High School auditorium.

“When the THS auditorium is completed, it will be magic,” she said. “The restoration will be something to see.”

The school district has plans to renovate the auditorium over the summer break.

Gunning said additional fundraisers will be held at the recital.

“Our major fundraiser is at the entrance of the recital,” she said. “Raffles, flowers, water sales, a 50/50 drawing.”

She also extended a thank you to Norma Strong Sage, who operated a dance studio in Ticonderoga for decades.

“Norma Strong Sage is my inspiration of over 40 years,” Gunning said. “The program this year is dedicated to the late Doug Spaulding, who was Norma’s soundman.”

Gunning said she has other offerings at the studio, such as adult line dancing Mondays at 6 p.m., a Scholarship Dance the first Saturday of each month from 7 to 9 p.m., with donations to the Ticonderoga Performing Arts Scholarship.

There’s also ballroom dancing Mondays from 7 to 8 p.m., with instructor John Donyew.

She said she plans to hold Dance Camp in July, with details to be announced later.

Gunning said her motto remains the same.

“All dreams should come true, with a little help from all of us,” she said.

For more information on the Gunning Dance Family and Fitness Studio, call 518 585-6781.