Studio readies annual recital

× Expand Photo provided The Ticonderoga Command Performance Dance Studio’s 29th annual recital “Celebrate” is Friday, June 8 at 7 p.m.

TICONDEROGA | The newly refurbished, air-conditioned auditorium at Ticonderoga High School will be the site of the Command Performance Dance Studio’s 29th annual recital “Celebrate” on Friday, June 8 at 7 p.m.

Director Marge Cross said more than 125 dancers from Ticonderoga and the surrounding area will perform routines of tap, modem dance, aero-dance and ballet.

“Again this year, a surprise group of dancers will surely be an act to remember,” she said. “Enjoy the program and the newly-renovated auditorium.”

Under the direction of Cross, “all of these dancers, ages 3 to adult, have worked hard to bring a night of dance talent to the community,” she said.

All seats are $3, with proceeds going to the Ticonderoga Distinguished Young Woman Scholarship Program.

The studio has a Facebook page at facebook.com/pg/MargeCrossDance.

For more information, call Command Performance Dance Studio at 518-585-7927.