Stuff-A-Bus collects for those in need

× Expand Photo provided At the Ticonderoga Food Pantry, Ticonderoga High School students look over some of the food collected by the Stuff-A-Bus project recently.

TICONDEROGA | Filling a full-size school bus with food for the underprivileged was a big success in Ticonderoga, organizers say.

The 10th-annual Stuff-A-Bus event recently resulted in a school bus overflowing with non-perishable food items and collecting nearly $1,100 in cash donations for the Ticonderoga Food Pantry.

The bus was parked outside the Ticonderoga Walmart SuperCenter on Wicker Street, Kiwanis Club coordinator John Bartlett said.

“We very much appreciate the generous support of local shoppers at the Ticonderoga Walmart store who donated to our local Food Pantry,” said Ticonderoga High School Key Club adviser Alex Smith.

Ticonderoga High School students from the Key Club and National Honor Society asked the shoppers to help stuff the bus and gave them a list of suggested items to pick up while they were in the store, Smith said.

The shoppers then dropped off their purchases as they left the store and the students loaded them into the bus. The bus was offloaded at the Food Pantry in the United Methodist Church after the event.

“It’s great to be able to help others in our community, especially during the holiday season,” National Honor Society coordinator Jennee Iturrino said.

Stuff-A-Bus is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Ticonderoga.

Ticonderoga Central School economics teacher Jay Wells also assisted by making the arrangements for the bus and creating the flyers for customers to use as shopping aids.

Margaret Beuerlein, who manages the Ticonderoga Food Pantry, said she’d would like to thank all the shoppers and all of the volunteers who helped to make this year’s Stuff-A-Bus a success.