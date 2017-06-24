Suffrage movement highlighted at museum

× Expand Photo provided/Essex County Historical Society Visitors try in a suffragist banner at the new Adirondack Suffragist exhibit at the Adirondack History Center and read through displays that share the long road to women’s right to vote. This year marks the centennial of New York’s law that granted women access to the polls, three years ahead of the national amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Both suffrage and anti-suffrage points of view are part of the new suffragists history exhibit at the Adirondack History Museum.

The differing historic messages and forces that drove them are captured in a multi-media array flowed around the exhibit hall.

This year celebrates a century since women won voting rights in New York, three years ahead of the national amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

“Adirondack Suffragists: 100 Years of Votes for Women” was designed through a collaboration between local historian Margaret Bartley and Gerald Zahavi, a resident of Elizabethtown.

Both are members of the History Museum’s board.

In an interview with the Sun, Zahavi described how he translated the story in music, focusing on songs from the suffrage area and blended them with silent film media into the deeper conflict suffragists experienced in confronting racial bias.

“There are three media components in that room, music, silent film and images, and documentary about Inez Milholland.

“Most movements have music associated with them. And the first part is a recording of the suffrage and anti-suffrage songs. As you walk in, on the right side, there is an old Edison phonograph. It’s a working phonograph, but I put an MP3 player inside with a speaker, and it plays a rotating loop of songs from the Suffrage era. People can listen to the music and some stories about the songs, including the anti-suffrage song: “The Anti-Suffrage Rose,” Zahavi said.

“The Anti-Suffrage Rose” pit the rose as superior to the jonquil, which the flower chosen to represent women seeking the right to vote.

Written in 1915, the anti-suffrage chorus goes, in part: “Red, red, Anti-Suffrage Rose/You’re the flow’r that’s best of all!/You’re better far, that Jonquils are/We are going to prove it in the Fall.”

“Activists from both groups went around to county fairs, so you would find a booth for the suffragist and you’d find a booth for the anti-suffragist, each playing their songs,” Zahavi said.

Moving further into the exhibit adds silent film montage, looping images from both sides of suffrage argument.

“Most historians are concentrating on the pro movement in their exhibits around New York. What I felt was important was that we give space to those who opposed it.

“There was a belief that the more women became involved in civic engagement, the more they would be contaminated by the male world of politics.”

It is interesting to see, Zahavi said, how this message remained pertinent, confronting subsequent actions that won women the right to have bank loans and to sit on civil juries and, even now, exists as pressure against equal pay.

A history professor at SUNY Albany, Zahavi teaches modern U.S. History.

“And I regularly lecture on the Suffrage Movement from both the 19th and 20th Century. A lot of the arguments against empowering woman remain the same, for example, suggesting women would lose certain privileges if they were put in the same political realm as men.”

Amid mid-20th-century politics, Zahavi pointed out, the conservative position voiced through Phyllis Schlafly countered the Equal Rights Amendment with questions faced by women 100 years ago:

How could women become subject to the draft for military service and what would happen if alimony laws that support mothers became defunct?

“Pay attention to the anti-suffrage movement because it survives in many ways for the next 100 years,” Zahavi said.

“The other thing I was interested in is the theme of race and suffrage, how the right-to-vote movement originated from abolitionists, as women who supported abolition became more interested in liberating themselves.”

Both deeply Constitutional issues reached into the tiny towns in Essex County, far beyond the years of John Brown.

In 1913, Inez refused to march on Washington, D.C. if black women from Howard University were left out.

Inez’s father John Milholland was the first treasurer of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP); his handwritten diaries and entries reflecting his post are kept to this day at the Hancock House in Ticonderoga.

“After you enter the history museum exhibit room, at the center of the right wall, there is a newspaper display showing how Inez threatened not to march. The other aspect is the story of John Milholland and his outspoken protest at an event here in 1924.”

A local gathering in Lewis was meant to honor Inez, but some organizers opposed having black educators from Howard University speak.

“And John Milholland stands up and challenges them, saying they were betraying the memory of Inez. What appeared in the Ticonderoga (Sentinel) newspaper at the time was the headline ‘Race Becomes a Factor Here’.”

A documentary film focused on Inez Milholland’s role in social progress is a centerpiece of the museum’s display, which has also collected local artifacts related to typical dress, style and signs of the time.

On Court St., the museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Adirondack Suffragists: 100 Years of Votes for Women remains in place through Oct. 9.

The Adirondack History Museum display was funded in part by New York Council for the Humanities.