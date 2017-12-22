Sugar and Spice celebrates birthday

× Sugar and Spice Country Shoppe owner Robin McGrath stands in her downtown Ticonderoga store, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

TICONDEROGA | It’s been 10 years since Robin McGrath decided she wanted to operate her own business.

The Sugar and Spice Country Shoppe she started at 98 Montcalm Street in Ticonderoga has been a fixture in the downtown ever since.

The store specializes in country primitive styles for early American decorating, and also offers unique toys, treats and even Ticonderoga and Sentinels school mascot t-shirts.

“Home décor is our focus and this is my 10th year doing this,” McGrath said. “We started in November 2007. For our anniversary, we did special events, an open house, and we’re doing fun little promotions.”

McGrath had been teaching school in Putnam and Ticonderoga when she decided she wanted more independence to raise her children.

“I love my job here,” she said. “I’m happy. Retail is up and down, though.”

The shop will be closed from mid January through April this season, but she also teaches evenings at the Ticonderoga campus of North Country Community College now.

“I’m working away,” she said. “Ticonderoga has gone through many changes in 10 years; my store has gone through changes.

“People find something different here all the time.”

She’s started carrying Da Bomb Bath Fizzers, which have proven very popular.

“They all have a treasure or a surprise inside,” McGrath said.

The dissolving bath bombs in various scents were created by a pair of teenage sisters in Minnesota and have become a national sensation.

Besides home décor, Sugar and Spice offers greeting cards, etchings and farmhouse theme items.

“We have a little more local slant this year,” McGrath said. “It’s ever-changing.”