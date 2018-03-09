Sugar house business all started with a taste of maple syrup

× 1 of 4 Expand Kevin (left) and Heidi Feldt check the wood-fired evaporator which condenses the sap into syrup, producing the maple flavor not present in the sap. Photo by Christopher South × 2 of 4 Expand Heidi Feldt (right) and her daughter, Winter, collect some sap from a maple tree located near their new sugar house, M.C.R. Maple in Chestertown. The Feldts use the traditional method of tapping the trees and hanging buckets to collect the sap. Photo by Christopher South × 3 of 4 Expand Winter Feldt, 6, helps her father Kevin add sap she and her mother Heidi (right) just collected from a tree outside the sugar house. It takes about 40 gallons of sap to produce one gallon of maple syrup. Photo by Christopher South × 4 of 4 Expand Kevin Feldt holds bottles containing grades of maple syrup, against which every batch is checked. Grades include ‘golden delicate,’ which he said is good for pancake syrup, to ‘amber rich’ and ‘dark robust,’ which some like to use in cooking. The delicate or amber are also used in candy-making. Photo by Christopher South Prev Next

CHESTERTOWN | When Kevin Feldt was a boy, he was able to take part in making maple syrup over an outdoor fire, the taste of which he has never forgotten.

“There was nothing like it,” he said.

Now he is hoping to pass along an appreciation he learned from making maple syrup as a child to his own daughter, Winter, who at the age of 6, is already helping at their M.C.R. Maple sugarhouse.

“That’s what all this is for, to pass along to her,” Feldt said.

Feldt and his wife, Heidi, are corrections officers at the Washington Correctional Facility near Comstock.

The couple met as coworkers, married, and made their home at their Mountain Creek Ranch on Perry Road, Chestertown, from which M.C.R. Maple takes its name.

The Feldts started raising chickens, rabbits, and pigs, but decided to tap into the local sugar bush - the stand of maple trees from which sap is harvested. The original sugar house was located across the street from their farm, Heidi said.

Last year, after gleaning information from online maple syrup chat sites, they started tapping the maple trees and collected enough sap to make 25 gallons of syrup.

“The typical ratio is 40 gallons of sap to render one gallon of syrup, but it’s based on the sugar content. Our first boil took 50 to 60 gallons to make one gallon of syrup. The ratio is all over the place,” Feldt said.

Feldt said they started out using a flat pan provided by a neighbor, and it took them 8 to 10 hours to produce a gallon of syrup.

The Feldts since invested $7,000 in a wood-fired Dominion & Grimm evaporator, which has sped up production.

“We can now get one gallon of syrup in over an hour,” Feldt said.

This year they hope to be able to produce 100 gallons of the sweet stuff.

M.C.R. Maple is a growing business, with just under 400 taps set in trees that are part of the sugar bush. With that many taps, M.C.R. Maple can collect several hundred gallons of sap in a day.