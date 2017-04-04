Suicide ‘postvention’ team launched in Clinton County

× The Clinton County Coalition to Prevent Suicide launched their Postvention Suicide Response Team last week. Pictured above is the members of the postvention team. Photo by Teah Dowling

PLATTSBURGH — Dana Jeweler lost her father when she was 8.

It was a suicide.

The now 53-year-old Plattsburgh resident didn’t seek counseling until she was a teenager.

“It was surreal and I didn’t really understand the situation completely,” she said. “I tried to go to counseling when I was 8, but there were no resources back then.”

But authorities hope a new resource will aid suicide survivors in seeking help.

The Clinton County Coalition to Prevent Suicide launched their Postvention Suicide Response Team on April 1 .

The service is designed to immediately help families, friends, coworkers and classmates of individuals who completed a suicide.

About 40 suicides took place in Clinton County between 2011 to 2013, said postvention team member Bonnie Black. A more recent rate is going to be released sometime this summer, but the number of suicides have been steadily increasing since 2006.

In 2013, the state suicide rate was at 8.2 deaths per 100,000 residents, according to the state Department of Health.

This new program, run by eight trained volunteers, gets families, workplaces and schools assistance upon losing someone unexpectedly to suicide.

The postvention team will respond immediately when requested to the suicide site.

There, volunteers will go to the home, workplace or school of the person who completed suicide, assess survivor needs and point them in the right direction to additional services, if needed.

“When someone loses someone else to suicide, they are at an increased risk of suicide themselves,” Black said. “Postvention is the best prevention.”

Hopefully the team can prevent future suicides.

There are a number of reasons why a person takes their own life, Black said. “It’s never just one thing.”

Untreated depression and substance abuse are two of the top contenders, said Black. Common life struggles, like finding love and steady employment, are other contributing factors.

Jeweler said her father was bipolar and constantly under pressure by his father to do better in life.

“His father belittled him all the time and he started to believe it,” she said. “One extreme led to another and eventually he was gone.”

Talking to a professional and someone in a similar situation helped, she said.

“It was a long time ago, but you never completely get over it,” she said. “But counseling is a wonderful way to help you deal with it and get beyond it.”

START HEALING TODAY

Support groups for those who have lost someone to suicide take place the second Tuesday of every month between 5:30 and 7 p.m. at NAMI:CV on New York Road.

The Clinton County Coalition to Prevent Suicide will host “An Evening of Healing: Stories of Strength” on Monday, April 24 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Newman Center on Broad Street in Plattsburgh. Here, suicide survivors and survivors of other different kinds of trauma will share their stories.

The Clinton County Suicide Postvention Response Team is accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Call 1-800-724-0747 and ask for the “Suicide Response Team Coordinator” for immediate assistance.

For more information about the support group or other services, contact the NAMI:CV office at 518-561-2685 or amanda@nami-cv.org.