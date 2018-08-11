Sullivan Park upgrades progressing

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo The Town of Peru is progressing with upgrades to Sullivan Park. Asphalt for a new basketball court has been laid, courtesy of the highway department, and nets have been ordered.

PERU | The Town of Peru is moving forward with upgrades to Sullivan Park.

After successfully raising $13,730 from nearly 30 donors on an online fundraising site, asphalt has been laid and basketball nets ordered for a new basketball court at the 51 year old park.

“It should be ready in a few days,” Pamela Barber, secretary to the town board, said last Wednesday. “It won’t be painted, but it’ll be ready to use.”

An additional $5,570 was left to raise toward upgrades at the park, but the town plans to close the campaign and “make due with what we have,” according to Barber.

Though the fundraiser fell short of the goal, the scope of the project isn’t expected to change significantly, Town Supervisor Brandy McDonald said.

By Highway Superintendent Michael Farrell opting to pave the court in-house rather than contracting out the project, paired with in-kind help from the Town of Ausable, the town was able to save over $2,000.

Other upgrades outlined in the project goals included a changing hut, benches and permanent trash cans.

Some benches have already been installed, McDonald said, and the installation of more benches — potentially with memorial plaques — a changing hut and new trash cans are sill in the works.

“It looks really nice down there,” he said.

The park, located on the outskirts of the hamlet just down the road from the town hall, remains open during its normal hours.