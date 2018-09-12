Summer’s abundance: Adirondack Harvest Festival returns

WESTPORT | Adirondack Harvest Festival has reached a third year in celebration of local farm, farmers and the steady local food economy.

This year’s events start at 10 a.m. at Essex County Fairgrounds on Sept. 15 with the Fest to Fest hike, a five-mile loop that winds through gentle valleys in Westport.

Organizers in Westport have been thrilled with attendance grown by almost half last season and added more than a dozen vendors for this one.

Festival fare expects nearly 50 farmers, producers and artisans to share their produce, products, goods and farming know-how around the fairgrounds barns.

Demonstrations present how-to sessions throughout the day to Floral Hall and outdoor work areas, such as sheep shearing, making homemade mozzarella cheese, building a wood-fired oven and vegetable fermentation.

Most are practical and planned for people interested in expanding ways to use farm and home garden techniques, including beekeeping and a session called “Excuses for Zucchini,” with master gardener Trisha Best.

A favorite demonstration, spinning flax with longtime Westport farmer Mary Heald, returns this year along with cider press demonstration by Andy Wekin.

Lots of the work is made fun for Adirondack Harvest celebration.

Sheep shearing by hand with Roger Hastings will remove the coat of wool from Zsa Zsa Gabor, a male sheep.

“Caroline Thompson (owner of Zsa-Zsa Gabor — the sheep) is bringing her spinning wheel and will demonstrate how to spin wool from the wool Roger shears,” said Nancy Page, organizer of Harvest Fest.

The line of food trucks added two local producers, Lomeli’s Mexican Food and the Parker Family’s sugarhouse maple soft ice cream and milkshakes.

Page and her planning counterpart in Westport, Heidi Sweet, are pretty excited about strong connections built over the past two years at Harvest Festival gatherings.

Improved land conservation, farm education, food production and preservation, small business growth, local food movement to schools and area institutions, and environmental protection are part of the ongoing dialogue.

“The festival provides the atmosphere for all to come together here,” Sweet said.

Connections and information exchange are key.

The afternoon Adirondack Harvest Roundtable Discussion 2018 looks to weigh the local food movement, its growth and impact on local economics and on people’s everyday lives.

Dr. Carly Summers is Agricultural Resource Educator at Cornell Cooperative Extension and has outlined a start for the discussion, moderated by North Country Public Radio host David Sommerstein.

Questions Summers hopes to raise start with fresh food access, farm growth and agricultural economics.

Ideas people might bring to the table, which is open to all area farmers, residents and visitors, include: How do you feel about using locally grown food in schools or area institutions (colleges or hospitals)? Have you seen local agriculture impact your town’s economy in the past few years? What impacts affect your family? How important is farming to your quality of life?

A “sounding board” display in Floral Hall will be posted all day, open for written comments and input.

“The display,” Summers said, “will be focused on the diversity and impact of local agriculture, and discussion will be geared toward both farmers and community.”

Adirondack Harvest is faced forward. The collective hopes to learn what people want the local food supply to look like in 10 years.

The conversation also hopes to ask farmers where they see themselves in 10 years.

IF YOU GO

Admission to all Adirondack Harvest Festival events at the Essex County Fairgrounds on Saturday is free. Displays, demonstrations, food trucks and music begin at noon with a huge Farmers’ Market.

The festival 2018 adds live music all day long, an addition Page and Sweet said is possible with added support from several local companies, including Champlain National Bank, Chazy-Westport Telecom, International Paper and The Cloudsplitter Foundation.

A special “From Seed to Celebration” long-table dinner in Floral Hall on Friday, (the night before) features a farm fresh menu, culinary preparation and serving from Echo Farm & Catering. Dinner tickets by reservation are required.

The entire timetable of Adirondack Harvest Festival events is online: adkharvestfest.com