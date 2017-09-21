Summer’s sweet end celebrated at Adirondack Harvest Fest

× 1 of 7 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Aaron Woolf, owner of the Deer’s Head Inn and Adam Hainer of Juniper Hill Farm stop and chat as the farm market stalls bustle at the Adirondack Harvest Festival. × 2 of 7 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Dillon Klepetar, farmer at Echo Farm, talks about harvesting and storing seeds at harvest time. His was one of many farm demonstrations held in Floral Hall during the Adirondack Harvest Fest. × 3 of 7 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Otis Wekin, 11, pressed apples into fresh cider at the Adirondack Harvest Festival, having just competed with Westport in the summer soccer tournament that morning. × 4 of 7 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Gwen and Fiona Johnston help little Kyla Pierce, age 1, shell corn in the Lakeside School children’s play area. × 5 of 7 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Essex Farm’s proprietor and farmer Mark Kimball celebrated the harvest and the closing hour of farm market business with a plate from Dubbs BBQ’s slow roasted pig, roasted roots and loaded corn. All barbecue items were locally grown or raised, the corn from Essex Farm and veggies from Fledging Crow. The pigs were raised at Sunnyvale Farm. × 6 of 7 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam × 7 of 7 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Prev Next

WESTPORT | Rows of farm market tents, trucks and stands made for busy commerce, conversation and good times at Essex County fairgrounds last Saturday.

The second annual Adirondack Harvest Fest drew hundreds of fairgoers to its celebration of local farmers and producers.

Sections for children with corn shelling pails and playthings were settled on one side by Lakeside School, and the farm tables made three rows around fields beside Floral Hall.

Organizers Heidi Sweet and Nancy Page welcomed visitors to demonstrations in the famed gabled hall, handing out free bottles of water to stave off heat on what was a near perfect summer day a week before the first day of fall. Both were thrilled with attendance.

Many producers sold all produce and products brought in for the day.

From cider-making demonstrations to seed collection, the pig roast barbecue to the craft beer tent, summer seemed well celebrated by Adirondack farmers and their communities this year.

