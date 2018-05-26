Summer camp grant awarded

× Expand PRIDE of Ticonderoga is using a grant to help deserving kids attend the Ticonderoga Summer Youth Program.

TICONDEROGA | PRIDE of Ticonderoga has a $1,750 grant from the Stewart’s Holiday Match Program to help children from income-eligible families attend the Ticonderoga Summer Youth Program.

The children who attend the Ticonderoga Summer Youth Program can enjoy the supervised recreation programs of the day-camp and swimming at the Ticonderoga Town Beach.

“We very much appreciate Stewart’s support of our efforts to help local children,” PRIDE Board President John Bartlett said. “PRIDE’s assistance reduces the daily fee for the Summer Program to only $2 per day which enables many more children to attend. This assistance comes via PRIDE’s Neighbors Helping Neighbors program.”

The Summer Youth Program runs for five weeks, starting July 9 and ending Aug. 10. Program registration forms and applications for the PRIDE assistance are available at the Ticonderoga Town Clerk’s Office in the Community Building. In addition to the supervised activities, the Summer Program includes breakfast and lunch each day.

The cafeteria at Ticonderoga Elementary-Middle School is an open site, which means that any child 18 and under can go the Ticonderoga Middle School and receive a free breakfast and/or lunch. However, transportation to and from the site is not provided.

Through its Holiday Match Program, Stewart’s Shops matches customer donations made in all of their stores from Thanksgiving through Christmas.

PRIDE is a charitable non-profit organization, and through its Neighbors Helping Neighbors program, PRIDE provides emergency home repairs to low-income residents, supports the Ticonderoga Area Backpack Program for needy kids, and provides assistance to help children attend the Summer Youth Program.