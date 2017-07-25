Summer concert series set

WESTPORT — A performance by local folk rock troupe Ploughman’s Lunch will kick off this year’s Ballard Park Summer Concert Series on August 3.

The outfit will perform a mix of originals and covers that run the spectrum of folk rock and bluegrass music. The band is set to take the stage at 7 p.m.

On Aug. 10, the Meadowmount School of Music will perform at 7 p.m. Concerts by Ken and Brad Kolodner and Pony Truck are set for the following Thursdays.

