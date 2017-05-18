Summer in the city

× Expand Photo provided One of the biggest events on tap this year is the inaugural Summerfest, which features a mashup of two large sporting events: the Bassmaster Elite tournament and the East Coast Watercross series. Pictured is a rider from last year’s East Coast Watercross race.

PLATTSBURGH — With sunnier days fast approaching, here’s a rundown on all of the biggest events happening in the Lake City this season.

SUMMERFEST ‘17

The city’s inaugural Summerfest — a mashup of two large sporting events: the Bassmaster Elite Series and East Coast Watercross — is set to land at the Plattsburgh City Beach this July.

Mayor Colin Read and representatives of the Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau announced the event last week.

The Bassmaster Elite Series is a world-renowned fishing tournament.

This year will be the first time Bassmaster has chosen to host their tournament on Lake Champlain in over seven years, according to Kristy Kennedy, Director of the Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau.

While fishermen are competing on the lake, Bassmaster will also run an outdoor expo for non-anglers to enjoy on shore.

Kennedy said that for the Bassmaster Elite Series alone, the bureau is expecting over 400 anglers to flock to the city.

The other sporting event to coincide with Bassmaster, East Coast Watercross, is a popular jetski race series. On tap: two jam-packed days of racing, with riders of all ages getting a chance to compete for the best time through a 30-buoy course.

“We’ve been scouting this location for years,” said Organizer Christopher Yates. “People who attend this event will get to see watercraft of all years, makes and models compete — up to 18 at a time — for the best time.”

“This year we saw an opportunity to grow this tourism experience by combining two fun-filled events right on the waters of Lake Champlain, providing an action-packed weekend for visitors and residents,” said Kennedy.

The first-ever Summerfest is set for July 29-30. Admission is $7. For more information, visit goadirondack.com/summerfest.

PRO BASS FISHING

Apart from the Bassmaster Elite Series, there are four other fishing tournaments slated for this summer: the Ram Open Series, FLW Costa Series, Northern Bass Open and the Collegiate Cup Challenge.

This year the Ram Open Series will offer its highest payout ever: $5,000 to the angler that can snag the largest fish. The tournament is set for June 10.

The FLW Costa Series — held by the world’s largest tournament fishing organization, according to Adirondack Coast — will bring its AAA-level circuit and the best-of-the-best to Lake Champlain from June 22-24.

The Northern Bass Open, slated to take place at the Dock Street Landing, is set for July 22.

Rounding out the summer is the Collegiate Cup Challenge at the Plattsburgh City Marina on August 26.

According to a report by Stephen Henry, associate professor of finance at SUNY Plattsburgh, these tournaments equated to over $2 million added to the gross regional product and supported approximately 29.2 full time jobs in Clinton County in 2015.

MAYOR’S CUP, INDEPENDENCE DAY AND CANADA’S 150TH

The date for this year’s Mayor’s Cup has been set for July 6-9.

First started in 1978, this year will mark the series’ 40th installment.

At the center of each Mayor’s Cup is the sailing regatta, which attracts boaters from all over the world. Last year, a number of other activities joined the docket: a race, sponsored by CVPH; a parade, concerts and more.

This huge celebration will directly follow the city’s fourth of July festivities — which will include a red, white and blue relay, parade and more — and new this year: the celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday.

Canada will celebrate its 150th birthday on Saturday, July 1.

The City of Plattsburgh will celebrate in honor of our close neighbors with a concert at 7 p.m. in the Lion’s Club Bandshell featuring blues musician Dawn Tyler Watson.

CAN/AM BEACH SOCCER

International relations will get a little bit more fun on July 15-16.

The City of Plattsburgh this year will host the inaugural Can/Am Beach Soccer Tournament, a competition that will see teams from Canada and the United States going head to head.

“The Adirondack Coast region has a long tradition of quality soccer programs so it’s appropriate that we welcome international teams for this unique event,” said Recreation Superintendent Steve Peters.

The event — set to be held on the Plattsburgh City Beach — will feature more than 10 separate age divisions, with eight teams of 6-8 players in each division.

Registration is $30 per player. For more information, visit canambeachsoccer.com.

FIRST WEEKENDS

First Weekends, a seasonal event series in downtown Plattsburgh, will return this summer with a jam-packed schedule of free concerts, film screenings, family-friendly activities and more.

Dates for the series are as follows: May 5-7, June 2-4, July 7-9, Aug. 4-6 and Sept. 1-3.

This year, First Weekends will team up with DIY Plattsburgh, a local musician resource, according to concert promoter and musician Matt Hall — who said that the lineup will likely be finalized sometime this month and more details are upcoming.

A fundraising effort for First Weekends, the nonprofit that plans the series, is currently underway — the group is hoping to raise $5,000 by the end of this month. The nonprofit recently teamed up with Hannaford to aid in achieving this goal. The store will offer a $1 donation to the nonprofit for every reusable bag purchased during the month of May.

For more information, visit facebook.com/fwplattsburgh.

BATTLE OF PLATTSBURGH

At the tail end of the summer, leading into fall, the annual Battle of Plattsburgh commemoration will return on Sept. 8.

The Plattsburgh City Council last week approved the closure of Cornelia, Bridge, Margaret Streets and City Hall Place for the event.

Last year, the Battle of Plattsburgh commemoration — which aims to honor the part this area played in the War of 1812 — featured a variety of living history reenactments, concerts, a parade, walking tour and more.

More details on the annual blowout are upcoming.

“We’re going to have a great summer,” Read said.