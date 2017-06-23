Summer swimming programs set

× Expand Photo provided Plattsburgh City Beach

PLATTSBURGH — County lawmakers have approving funding for local swimming programs.

The Clinton County Board of Legislators last week approved funding to the tune of $6,774 for a series of child swimming programs through the Clinton County Youth Bureau.

Black Brook and Ellenburg will receive $874 to implement their programs; Ausable, $1,093. Plattsburgh, Saranac and Champlain will receive $1,311 — each funding stream the same amount as last year.

Each program will run between four and six weeks within the next few months, and aim to teach area youth how to swim.

In Plattsburgh, the program will run from June 26 through Aug. 3 at the Cadyville Beach, according to Town of Plattsburgh Recreation Department Director Erin Pangborn. The lessons are open for children ages 5-12.

Primary funding for the youth bureau comes from Clinton County and the New York State Office of Children and Family Services, according to the Clinton County Youth Bureau website.

For more information on each municipality’s program, visit https://www.clintoncountygov.com/Departments/YouthBureau/YouthBureauHomePage.htm or call 565-4750.