Summer Youth Program boosted

TICONDEROGA – PRIDE of Ticonderoga recently received a $2,000 grant from the Stewart’s Holiday Match Program to help children from income eligible families attend the Ticonderoga Summer Youth Program.

The kids will enjoy the supervised recreation programs of the day camp and swimming at the Ticonderoga Beach on Lake George.

“We very much appreciate Stewart’s support of our efforts to help local children,” said the Ticonderoga Area Backpack Program’s John Bartlett. “PRIDE’s assistance reduces the daily fee for the Summer Program to only $2 per day, which enables many more children to attend. This assistance comes via PRIDE’s Neighbors Helping Neighbors program.”

The Summer Youth Program runs for five weeks starting in July and ending Aug. 11. Program registration forms and applications for the PRIDE assistance are available at the Ticonderoga Town Clerk’s Office.

In addition to the supervised activities, the Summer Program includes breakfast and lunch each day.

The cafeteria at Ticonderoga Elementary-Middle School is classified an Open Site, which means that any child 18 and under can go the Ticonderoga Middle School and receive a free breakfast and/or lunch. However, transportation to and from this site is not provided.

Through its Neighbors Helping Neighbors program, PRIDE provides emergency home repairs to low-income residents, supports the Ticonderoga Area Backpack Program, and provides assistance to help children attend the Summer Youth Program.

Through its Holiday Match Program, Stewart’s Shops matches customer donations made in all of their shops from Thanksgiving through Christmas. The program raised a record $1.85 million in 2016 and has donated $24 million to local area nonprofits since the program began over 25 years ago, all for the benefit of area children.