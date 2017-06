TICONDEROGA – The Ticonderoga Summer Youth Program is now accepting registrations.

Registration Day will be Monday, June 26 from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Community Building.

A child must be registered before attending the program.

Payment is due at time of registration.

Anyone who cannot attend Registration Day should stop by the Town Clerk's Office Monday through Friday, or see the town website for forms to fill out and submit.

For more information, call 585-6677.