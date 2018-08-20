Sun Community News to host forum on potential school merger

ELIZABETHTOWN | Sun Community News will host a community forum to discuss the proposed merger of Westport Central School (WCS) and Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School (ELCS). The event will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Depot Theatre in Westport.

The forum is free and open to the public. Community members from both school districts are strongly encouraged to attend.

The forum will offer an opportunity for a panel discussion, moderated by Sun Community News and Printing Publisher Dan Alexander and Managing Editor Pete DeMola.

Sun Community News and Printing has been following the progress of the conversations for many months, through merger study meeting attendance and its subsequent reporting.

At the ELCS and WCS school board meetings in early September, the boards will vote to determine if the process stops or if the school district community members should cast a vote to move the process ahead.

It is widely anticipated that the boards will vote to let their respective school districts make the decision through a straw poll scheduled for Oct. 9. This straw poll simply tests opinion, it does not decide that the merger will or will not happen.

The poll will determine if the communities are interested and that boards and school administrators have the districts’ collective support to continue the assessment and study of the proposed merger, eventually leading to a binding community-wide referendum in December.

Since the districts are about to cast their collective opinion regarding continued exploration of a merger, this community forum is being arranged to take place ahead of that vote. The timing of the forum will help guide each community’s decision about whether or not to continue studying the possibility of a merger.

Pete DeMola has heard from those in favor of a merger and also from people who view it as less favorable.

“While reading the study’s findings is important, it is also imperative to have open discussion. This is a topic that affects both communities,” DeMola said. “A community forum will allow those in favor of a merger and those against the merger to be heard publicly, along with those who may still be undecided, so that everyone can make an informed decision.”

The forum will consist of a panel discussion among community members who have differing opinions of the proposed merger.

“Sun Community News is in the process of searching for community members willing to take part,” said DeMola. “We are working to establish a group of 5-8 people — some in support, some against and some undecided from each school district —who will be willing to share their thoughts during the moderated discussion.”

According to Publisher Dan Alexander, it is important for Sun Community News and Printing to encourage discussion. “Our newspapers serve these local school districts and communities ­— we all have a vested interest in this issue,” he said.

“I believe that our papers and our reporters have a responsibility to our region — helping to share information with one another, especially when debating such significant issues. It is important that these decisions are to be made after sharing information, having good discussions and thinking it through as much as possible. We are excited to help foster information sharing and discussion.”