Sun editor awarded for journalistic excellence

Sun Community News Editor Pete DeMola was honored in Albany last week with the HCP Journalistic Excellence in Support of Home Care Award.
ALBANY | Sun Community News Managing Editor Pete DeMola has been honored for excellence in journalism by the New York State Association of Health Care Providers (HCP).
Nominated by Rebecca Leahy, executive director of North Country Home Services, DeMola is the first reporter to receive the HCP Journalistic Excellence in Support of Home Care Award since the Associated Press’ Richard Richtmyer in 2008.
This prestigious award follows a six-part series written by DeMola earlier this year on the challenges facing the North Country’s home health care industry.
Articles in the series, which was published in weekly installments in February and March, ranged from drilling down into insurance ratios, exploring long-term demographic trends to spending time on the road with health care workers and their patients.
“Getting the story right is the keystone of what we do as reporters,” DeMola said. “I’m humbled to be honored by such an esteemed organization and truly appreciate their confidence and support.”
DeMola worked with patients, aides, health care providers and even panned out to look at over-arcing legislation, all the while keeping a human element in each piece.
“I could just tell from talking to him that he was an exceptional young man,” said Leahy.
“I was impressed with his intelligence and his commitment to getting it right, and especially the compassion he had for the people that he interviewed.”
Oftentimes reporters, when covering homecare, focus on the negative side of things — they focus on fraud, agencies doing something wrong, aides stealing something — but in his series, DeMola spotlighted the challenges permeating the industry and how worthwhile aides’ work is, said HCP President Claudia Hammar.
“Finding an aide that comes to your home — that person really becomes a part of your family,” Hammar said. “But it’s a professional relationship. He covered that so well. He made it so meaningful, and so anyone could understand. That is what’s so great about these articles.”
“We are all very proud of Pete,” said Sun Community News Publisher Dan Alexander in a statement. “It says a lot when your peers, and now a statewide agency, recognize the valuable service we render to the community.
“We are honored to have someone with Pete’s skills and drive leading our editorial team here at The Sun as we continue to expand our capabilities in the region.”
Following his graduation from Syracuse University in 2005, DeMola traveled to China, where he spent five years living in Beijing honing his craft at a series of new media start-ups and state-run media outlets.
Since returning to live full-time in the United States in 2013, the Syracuse native has been reporting on some of the most critical issues facing the Adirondack Park, including economic development and the effect state and federal policies have on rural, local governments.
DeMola was named writer of the year by the New York State Press Association in 2016, beating out 57 other newspaper professionals vying for the honor.
He joined the editorial team at Sun Community News in December of 2013.
The HCP’s Journalistic Excellence in Support of Home Care Award was presented to DeMola at the annual HCP Awards Luncheon in Albany on Oct. 25.
HCP, a statewide trade association, was founded in 1974. HCP represents home and community-based care providers across the state through advocacy, information and educational efforts. HCP’s members include 350 offices of licensed home care service agencies, certified home health agencies, hospices and health-related organizations.