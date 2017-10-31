Sun editor awarded for journalistic excellence

× Expand Photo provided Sun Community News Editor Pete DeMola was honored in Albany last week with the HCP Journalistic Excellence in Support of Home Care Award.

ALBANY | Sun Community News Managing Editor Pete DeMola has been honored for excellence in journalism by the New York State Association of Health Care Providers (HCP).

Nominated by Rebecca Leahy, executive director of North Country Home Services, DeMola is the first reporter to receive the HCP Journalistic Excellence in Support of Home Care Award since the Associated Press’ Richard Richtmyer in 2008.

This prestigious award follows a six-part series written by DeMola earlier this year on the challenges facing the North Country’s home health care industry.

Articles in the series, which was published in weekly installments in February and March, ranged from drilling down into insurance ratios, exploring long-term demographic trends to spending time on the road with health care workers and their patients.

“Getting the story right is the keystone of what we do as reporters,” DeMola said. “I’m humbled to be honored by such an esteemed organization and truly appreciate their confidence and support.”

DeMola worked with patients, aides, health care providers and even panned out to look at over-arcing legislation, all the while keeping a human element in each piece.

“I could just tell from talking to him that he was an exceptional young man,” said Leahy.

“I was impressed with his intelligence and his commitment to getting it right, and especially the compassion he had for the people that he interviewed.”

Oftentimes reporters, when covering homecare, focus on the negative side of things — they focus on fraud, agencies doing something wrong, aides stealing something — but in his series, DeMola spotlighted the challenges permeating the industry and how worthwhile aides’ work is, said HCP President Claudia Hammar.

“Finding an aide that comes to your home — that person really becomes a part of your family,” Hammar said. “But it’s a professional relationship. He covered that so well. He made it so meaningful, and so anyone could understand. That is what’s so great about these articles.”

“We are all very proud of Pete,” said Sun Community News Publisher Dan Alexander in a statement. “It says a lot when your peers, and now a statewide agency, recognize the valuable service we render to the community.