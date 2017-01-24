Sun to co-host Boreas Ponds debate

SCHROON — Following the hottest land use debate in decades, the Sun Community News is partnering with the Adirondack Daily Enterprise and the Adirondack Explorer to host a debate on the future of land use discussions in the Adirondack Park.

The debate will be held Thursday, Feb. 2 at the Schroon Lake Central School Auditorium at 6 p.m.

We’ve invited representatives from a wide variety of stakeholder groups to sit on the panel and observe the discussions, including the Adirondack Park Agency, the state Department of Environmental Conservation, BeWildNY, Access the Adirondacks, Adirondack Wilderness Advocates, as well as local officials and residents.

The Adirondack Park Agency last fall conducted a series of public hearings across the state to solicit public comments for State Land Master Plan classification proposals.

Chief among the parcels was the recently acquired Boreas Ponds Tract in Newcomb and North Hudson, Essex County.

The hearings on the 20,543-acre tract drew thousands of comments on how the state agency should classify the newly-acquired former timber lands, widely anticipated to be the last in a series of large-scale acquisitions.

Now that the public comment period has ended, and as the APA weighs the evidence before recommending a package to the governor, the forum is your chance to listen to experts weigh-in on what comes next.

This is not a forum for advocacy — all sides have represented their viewpoints— but rather is designed to explore the broader ramifications for land use policy in the Adirondack Park, including flaws in the classification process, as well as any other issues that haven’t been examined during the contentious debate.

The forum will be jointly moderated by the Sun Community News, the Adirondack Daily Enterprise and the Adirondack Explorer.

For more information, contact:

John Gereau, Sun Community News

518-873-6368 ext. 213 | john@suncommunitynews.com

Peter Crowley, Adirondack Daily Enterprise

518-891-2600 ext. 22 | pcrowley@adirondackdailyenterprise.com

Phil Brown, Adirondack Explorer

518-891-9352 ext. 22 | phil@adirondackexplorer.org