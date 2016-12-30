SUNY Canton student kickstarts CFES mentoring initiative

‘16 grad Logan Harrington, who mentored Crown Point students, spearheads effort to encourage kids to enter dental profession

CROWN POINT — Logan Harrington, former mentee at Crown Point Central School, collaborated with College for Every Student (CFES) at her alma mater to connect students to dental career pathways.

“College For Every Student was always there for all the students at Crown Point, and I’m excited to be able to help students now going through the CFES Program,” Harrington said.  “I never imagined that I would do something like this at Crown Point. I want to introduce students to dental careers and show them there are more specialties than they might think.” 

Equipped with knowledge from her current studies at SUNY Canton and the leadership skills gained through the CFES program, Harrington not only introduced 75 high school students to dental career options, she also gave them pointers to support their own oral health care practices.  

A grant from the DentaQuest Foundation is supporting CFES in its effort to develop and implement this initiative in 12 Adirondack schools, potentially impacting 750 low-income rural students over the next year.

Tags

Circulars

View More Circulars

Letters to the Editor

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines