SUNY Canton student kickstarts CFES mentoring initiative

Students join Logan Harrington, third from left, in the advanced Dental Hygiene Select program. Harrington is working with CFES to kick off a mentoring initiative at the school.

CROWN POINT — Logan Harrington, former mentee at Crown Point Central School, collaborated with College for Every Student (CFES) at her alma mater to connect students to dental career pathways.

“College For Every Student was always there for all the students at Crown Point, and I’m excited to be able to help students now going through the CFES Program,” Harrington said. “I never imagined that I would do something like this at Crown Point. I want to introduce students to dental careers and show them there are more specialties than they might think.”

Equipped with knowledge from her current studies at SUNY Canton and the leadership skills gained through the CFES program, Harrington not only introduced 75 high school students to dental career options, she also gave them pointers to support their own oral health care practices.

A grant from the DentaQuest Foundation is supporting CFES in its effort to develop and implement this initiative in 12 Adirondack schools, potentially impacting 750 low-income rural students over the next year.