SUNY Oswego students intern at local businesses, nonprofits

LAKE PLACID — SUNY Oswego students, including several from the area, served as interns for a wide variety of employers in spring 2017, providing a strong on-the-job learning experience to amplify their coursework.

Joanna J. Politi of Lake Placid, a 9 behavioral forensics major, interned with Mountain Lake Academy in Lake Placid.

Briana A. Roy of Lake Placid, a junior operations management and information systems major, interned with Braathe Enterprises in Latham.

Alexa R. Shumway of Tupper Lake, a senior human development major, interned with Oswego Health in Oswego.

Brennan L. Butler of Lake Placid, a senior wellness management major, interned with Stability Fitness in Oswego.

Jessica D. Fortune of Tupper Lake, a senior biology major, interned with Warner Physical Therapy in Oswego

During the last year, more than 1,000 Oswego students took part in experiential learning while working at hundreds of businesses, nonprofit agencies and government offices and on campus in dozens of departments and programs.

