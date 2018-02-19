SUNY Plattsburgh, students meet following protests

× 1 of 4 Expand × 2 of 4 Expand × 3 of 4 Expand × 4 of 4 Expand Prev Next

PLATTSBURGH | Hundreds of students packed SUNY Plattsburgh’s Warren Ballroom on Friday to confront the college administration and share frustrations over what they perceive as a lack of action after a white student’s racist SnapChat message was made public.

In an emotional forum that lasted nearly three hours, students renewed their call for the college’s president, John Ettling, to resign for his alleged “lack of proactive action.”

A demand list written by students also called for the resignation of Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost Michael Morgan, Director of Student Conduct Larry Allen and Chief Diversity Officer Dr. J.W. Wiley.

Over a dozen speakers, the majority of them students, aired a number of grievances on Friday night after spending much of the day taking to the streets in protest.

Some shared concerns for their safety, as well as those of their friends, on campus.

“I’m not going to stay on campus worrying every night that my best friend, who I’ve known since fifth grade, will be lynched,” said student Shea O’Brien. “I won’t do it.”

Others decried the administration’s response to the message.

“We would not be here if the administration was doing its job,” Associate Professor Jean Ann Hunt said. “We’ve failed you.

“This is about holding people accountable.”

Student Akil Martin spoke directly to Ettling, who sat quietly on the sidelines.

“Ettling, I hope you hear me. You don’t need this job, bro,” he said.

A few students spoke passionately about a culture of racism prevalent on campus, which they said was evidenced by repeated racist incidents in the past four years, from the college newspaper’s printing of a racist cartoon in 2015 to the circulation of racist fliers last year.

One student implored the administration: “Fix this sh**!”

‘IN YOUR DEBT’

Ettling, Hartman, Morgan and Wiley each spoke also at the forum on Friday, though none publicly offered details about the status of the student who posted the racist message, a course of preventative action moving forward for the college or any plans to resign.

Hartman conceded that, as a white man, he can’t fully empathize with what black students experience, but he tries his best.