SUNY Plattsburgh, students meet following protests

PLATTSBURGH | Hundreds of students packed SUNY Plattsburgh’s Warren Ballroom on Friday to confront the college administration and share frustrations over what they perceive as a lack of action after a white student’s racist SnapChat message was made public.
In an emotional forum that lasted nearly three hours, students renewed their call for the college’s president, John Ettling, to resign for his alleged “lack of proactive action.”
A demand list written by students also called for the resignation of Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost Michael Morgan, Director of Student Conduct Larry Allen and Chief Diversity Officer Dr. J.W. Wiley.
Over a dozen speakers, the majority of them students, aired a number of grievances on Friday night after spending much of the day taking to the streets in protest.
Some shared concerns for their safety, as well as those of their friends, on campus.
“I’m not going to stay on campus worrying every night that my best friend, who I’ve known since fifth grade, will be lynched,” said student Shea O’Brien. “I won’t do it.”
Others decried the administration’s response to the message.
“We would not be here if the administration was doing its job,” Associate Professor Jean Ann Hunt said. “We’ve failed you.
“This is about holding people accountable.”
Student Akil Martin spoke directly to Ettling, who sat quietly on the sidelines.
“Ettling, I hope you hear me. You don’t need this job, bro,” he said.
A few students spoke passionately about a culture of racism prevalent on campus, which they said was evidenced by repeated racist incidents in the past four years, from the college newspaper’s printing of a racist cartoon in 2015 to the circulation of racist fliers last year.
One student implored the administration: “Fix this sh**!”
‘IN YOUR DEBT’
Ettling, Hartman, Morgan and Wiley each spoke also at the forum on Friday, though none publicly offered details about the status of the student who posted the racist message, a course of preventative action moving forward for the college or any plans to resign.
Hartman conceded that, as a white man, he can’t fully empathize with what black students experience, but he tries his best.
“I’m in your debt,” he said. “And the college is in your debt.”
Hartman came to the defense of Allen, noting that his demeanor, which appears “cold and uncaring,” is a side-effect of being completely impartial.
“I personally don’t believe that Larry should be on this list.”
Morgan said that he’d been deeply touched by the students’ comments on Friday night.
“I’m deeply humbled by the things that I’ve heard, and they’ve gone to a corner of my soul,” he said.
Discontent first reached a flashpoint on Thursday evening after a forum with campus administration failed to assuage student safety concerns, and a handful of speakers led a rally Friday afternoon to Ettling’s home, megaphones in hand.
“If we had left it to the administration, they would’ve swept it under the rug,” one student said.
The protests were sparked following a post in late-January by a student in a group chat session that contained the racist phrase “Lynching n***ers tonight.”
“I feel like I have let you down,” Ettling told the crowd after one student demanded he speak. “I feel personally responsible for that.
“I want nothing more than what’s in the best interest of the students.”
Ettling told students that starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, the SUNY Vice Chancellor and Chief Diversity Officer Carlos Medina and SUNY Chief of Staff Teresa Miller will meet with students about their concerns.
“I appreciate the willingness to bring their expertise and efforts to campus,” Ettling said in a statement issued on Saturday afternoon. “Their perspective and system-wide knowledge will be very useful to us.”
Ettling also noted he spent time with students at his home following protests on Friday.
A series of resolutions will be voted on next week by the Student Association, Ettling said.
“These cover several aspects, including proposed changes in this administration. I understand the sentiment.
“As we move into further conversations, change and addressing deeper problems at more comprehensive levels, it is important for the entire campus community to do this together, building bridges and acting from the heart,” he said. “I care about each of you and will work to make sure each student is safe and valued. I ask you to join me in that effort.”
In their list of demands, circulated on Friday night, students also called for a “Black Lives Matter” flag to be hung in front of the Angell College Center, for student conduct to be reviewed by the college council, for the white student’s boyfriend to be expelled and for the college to suspend every student that saw the SnapChat message and didn’t report it.
STUDENTS SHARE EXPERIENCES
For student Antwan Clark, the incendiary SnapChat message was just one instance of racism among a string of others he’s experienced.
“The racial issues on this campus is no surprise,” Clark, a senior at the college, said.
Clark said that while attending school here he’s personally experienced threats and hateful messages.
Another student, Maya Walters, said that when she first stepped foot on campus she felt “like a fly in milk.”
She saw confederate flags on campus.
“And I was looked at like I have five heads and a gun,” she said.
Clark felt that the decision to call for the resignation of staffers should be put up to a vote, and each should get a chance to speak for themselves.
“I think everyone deserves due process,” he said.
“We can’t allow our hurt and our anger to lead us in the wrong direction.”
Latay Moultrie, one of the event’s organizers and president of student union Black Onyx, closed out the forum by saying that the student demand list is fluid and will continue to be worked on.
“But we thought that everyone deserved to have their voices heard,” she said.
Moultrie and Student Association President Jessica Falace will facilitate the scheduling for students’ meetings with SUNY leadership on Monday.
Asked by a reporter to offer specifics about the college’s plans to address student concerns moving forward, Ettling deferred comment until a later date.
“I can’t even begin to respond right now,” he said. “I need time to digest this.”