SUNY Plattsburgh faculty back students — but defer talk of resignations

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo The SUNY Plattsburgh Faculty Senate passed a number of measures designed to support the college administration’s anti-racism efforts, but deferred discussing students’ call for three administrators to resign until Friday. PLATTSBURGH — The SUNY Plattsburgh Faculty Senate on Tuesday approved a series of recommendations designed to support the college administration’s anti-racism efforts on campus, but stopped short of offering support for students’ call for three college administrators to resign. In a symbolic gesture nearly two weeks after a racist SnapChat message sparked controversy on campus, faculty senators passed a resolution to support students and reaffirm that “any form of racism is inconsistent with (the college’s) values.” “I think it’s already overdue,” said Elaine Ostry, an associate professor of English. “I do think the students need to hear from us.” But none voiced public support nor opposition to the student association’s (SA) recent vote of no confidence, which signaled elected students’ opinion that based on their alleged inaction following reoccurring racist incidents on campus, SUNY Plattsburgh President John Ettling, Director of Student Conduct Larry Allen and Chief Diversity Officer J.W. Wiley are unfit to serve. That conversation is being reserved for an all-faculty meeting on Friday, according to Dr. Wendy Gordon, a history professor. “The faculty senate doesn’t have any purview over personnel,” she explained. But if faculty agree to support students’ vote of no confidence, whether in its entirety or by singling out certain administrators, it’s an opinion that will resonate, she said. “This is a document that carries moral weight.” If approved, from there the vote would travel to the PSU College Council, Ettling’s office and likely SUNY administration in Albany, she said. SA President Jessica Falace, who sat in on the senate meeting, expressed confidence in her teachers and said that she has hope the discussion will continue. “I am hopeful that more position action will be taken to support us students,” she told The Sun. “I know we are being heard and these decisions are difficult to make, and will take time. “My hope is that we will all keep pushing forward together.” HIRING MORE MINORITIES The faculty senate, a group that represents the more than 1,000 faculty and staff employed at the college, also unanimously backed a proposal to bolster minority representation on campus by recommending more people of color be hired.

The measure passed despite some familiar with recruitment efforts at SUNY Plattsburgh expressing confusion over what more could be done to expand the hiring pool. The college is already actively pursuing diverse staff, one senator said, and felt the issue of attracting and retaining a more diverse staff had more to do with the college’s rural location and lack of resources in a competitive market than anything else. “It’s difficult to retain when you can’t compete,” the senator said. Dr. Gillian Crane-Kramer, an assistant professor of anthropology, said that in one “disturbing” instance, her department had received over 180 applicants for a job. “But not a single person of color,” she said. “I can’t have a diverse faculty if I don’t get applications from minority populations.” Another senator said that if students were raising concerns about hearing racial slurs, then they’re likely not the only ones having those experiences. “If students face racial slurs, faculty probably do. The college should engage with the community to make this a more welcoming place for minorities to live.” No exit interviews are conducted when faculty leaves the college, one senator said, so the reasons for their departures are largely unknown. FACULTY SEEK MORE INFORMATION The faculty senate also formally requested a number of written reports, both from the SUNY Chancellor’s Office and Ettling, including one on the college administration’s progress with addressing student concerns through anti-racism efforts. Ettling released a lengthy list of proposals on Feb. 21 designed to combat racism on campus and address student concerns over safety and inclusion. But a proposal to request an independent review of the effectiveness of these efforts was torpedoed. “Who’s going to pay for this?” one senator asked. A projected three-year decline in enrollment, paired with declining state aid and contractual salary increases, has contributed to a structural deficit at SUNY Plattsburgh of around $8.4 million, according to the school’s 2017-18 budget. In response, the school is looking to make $300,000 worth of cuts this academic year, followed by $200,000 next year, according to the school’s budget. The college’s one-person Center for Community Engagement is being put on hold in June, an effort to save $50,000.

Another proposal to create an ad hoc faculty committee responsible for reviewing issues related to diversity and equity on campus was diverted back to senate executives to be rewritten. “I’d like to know the role and purpose of this committee,” one professor said, noting that he was reluctant to form “yet another” committee with broad, abstract responsibilities. A resolution to develop a new faculty policy regarding diversity, modeled after the SUNY Board of Trustees’ policy, was approved — though some senators appeared confused about what the policy would be addressing specifically. “How does this differ from what we’re already doing?” one senator asked. Another chimed in: “I think we’re ahead of ourselves because of our eagerness to appear attentive.” The senate also requested that the college administration complete its revision of the Code of Conduct — a process started on Feb. 16 after a forum the previous day had left students dissatisfied — and submit the revisions for review. "As we have said, the college is engaging students and legal counsel in a comprehensive review of our Student Code of Conduct," SUNY Plattsburgh spokesman Ken Knelly told The Sun. "A timeline has been sent to the campus legal counsel. We are awaiting a response." Knelly said that any actions the senate takes asking for information or input that may come to the president will be responded to. CAMPUS DIVIDE In the wake of the SA’s vote of no confidence, two dueling online petitions have been circulating — one in support of the SA, which garnered 191 signatures in six days, and one alleging that their opinions have been silenced by the SA, garnering over 200 signatures in five days. “We expressed to the SA that we don’t have trust or confidence in their leadership solely based on the fact that they are turning their backs on the students who do not feel represented,” the latter petition reads. “We want the administration, faculty and staff of SUNY Plattsburgh to know that the SA may be incorrect in these actions, and inadvertently misrepresenting the desires and needs of the students they are charged with representing.”