SUNY Plattsburgh faculty, staff again defer action in response to students

× SUNY Plattsburgh held an all-faculty meeting last Friday, where faculty and staff debated the merits of two partially-written resolutions in response to students’ call for three college administrators to resign. Ultimately no action was taken that day, though a symbolic resolution in support of students was expected to be circulated later that day. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | SUNY Plattsburgh faculty last Friday again deferred action in response to students’ call for three college administrators to resign over simmering disputes over racism that have roiled the campus for weeks.

The decision followed a meeting of the faculty senate last Tuesday, where senators passed a symbolic resolution reaffirming that racism wasn’t “in accordance with the college’s values,” but deferred offering either support or opposition to the student association’s (SA) vote of no confidence in college President John Ettling, Director of Student Conduct Larry Allen and Chief Diversity Officer J.W. Wiley.

An overarching theme of the all-faculty meeting last week was educators’ desire for more information:

“We’re asked to respond clearly to something that hasn’t been clear up to this point,” said associate professor Mark Beatham.

“It seems like something out of Kafka: The administration is accused and of course they’re guilty, but we don’t need to produce any evidence.”

A symbolic resolution in support of students similar to the one passed by the faculty senate — drafted by history professor and former city councilman Stuart Voss, who appeared to grow frustrated at the lack of clear action during the all-faculty meeting last Friday — was expected to be circulated after the meeting before being released to permissive referendum.

DIVIDED

A series of racist incidents on campus over the last four years, alongside what some students perceived as a subsequent lack of action from the college administration after a student’s racist SnapChat message went public, prompted days of protests, rallies and forums last month as a group of students pushed for change.

The SUNY Plattsburgh Student Association’s Executive Committee and Student Senate both subsequently issued votes of no confidence, signaling their opinion that Ettling, Allen and Wiley are unfit to serve in their roles.

Beatham also took issue with the fact that faculty were talking about issuing a response to the students, as if the student body were united on the SA’s call for the three administrators to resign.

“It’s hard to respond to students as if they’re a unified body — they’re not,” he said.

Dueling online petitions have been circulating since the SA’s vote, one in support of the SA, the other claiming students’ voices have been silenced by the SA.