SUNY Plattsburgh faculty, staff again defer action in response to students

SUNY Plattsburgh held an all-faculty meeting last Friday, where faculty and staff debated the merits of two partially-written resolutions in response to students’ call for three college administrators to resign. Ultimately no action was taken that day, though a symbolic resolution in support of students was expected to be circulated later that day.
Photo by Elizabeth Izzo
PLATTSBURGH | SUNY Plattsburgh faculty last Friday again deferred action in response to students’ call for three college administrators to resign over simmering disputes over racism that have roiled the campus for weeks.
The decision followed a meeting of the faculty senate last Tuesday, where senators passed a symbolic resolution reaffirming that racism wasn’t “in accordance with the college’s values,” but deferred offering either support or opposition to the student association’s (SA) vote of no confidence in college President John Ettling, Director of Student Conduct Larry Allen and Chief Diversity Officer J.W. Wiley.
An overarching theme of the all-faculty meeting last week was educators’ desire for more information:
“We’re asked to respond clearly to something that hasn’t been clear up to this point,” said associate professor Mark Beatham.
“It seems like something out of Kafka: The administration is accused and of course they’re guilty, but we don’t need to produce any evidence.”
A symbolic resolution in support of students similar to the one passed by the faculty senate — drafted by history professor and former city councilman Stuart Voss, who appeared to grow frustrated at the lack of clear action during the all-faculty meeting last Friday — was expected to be circulated after the meeting before being released to permissive referendum.
DIVIDED
A series of racist incidents on campus over the last four years, alongside what some students perceived as a subsequent lack of action from the college administration after a student’s racist SnapChat message went public, prompted days of protests, rallies and forums last month as a group of students pushed for change.
The SUNY Plattsburgh Student Association’s Executive Committee and Student Senate both subsequently issued votes of no confidence, signaling their opinion that Ettling, Allen and Wiley are unfit to serve in their roles.
Beatham also took issue with the fact that faculty were talking about issuing a response to the students, as if the student body were united on the SA’s call for the three administrators to resign.
“It’s hard to respond to students as if they’re a unified body — they’re not,” he said.
Dueling online petitions have been circulating since the SA’s vote, one in support of the SA, the other claiming students’ voices have been silenced by the SA.
“We expressed to the SA that we don’t have trust or confidence in their leadership solely based on the fact that they are turning their backs on the students who do not feel represented,” the latter petition reads. “We want the administration, faculty and staff of SUNY Plattsburgh to know that the SA may be incorrect in these actions, and inadvertently misrepresenting the desires and needs of the students they are charged with representing.”
Both petitions garnered around 200 signatures, a small sampling of the college’s approximately 5,000 students.
Steven Crain, an assistant professor of computer science, said that in general he’s in favor of the current administration.
“But I was very concerned about the poor communication following this incident,” he said. “We need to address communication and combating the rumor mill rather than the effectiveness of administration.”
‘UNFAIR BURDEN’
Two partially-written resolutions, one outlining faculty plans for bolstering diversity and inclusion on campus and the other to issue a response to students, were both tabled by faculty after two hours of discussion.
A proposal to require all faculty and staff to undergo mandatory diversity training garnered the most discussion, many feeling the plan was unfair to part-time employees and adjunct professors.
“One of the biggest inequities we have is the disparity between adjunct and full-time employees,” one professor said. “To ask that those underpaid staff who pour their heart and soul into this school engage in additional training for no cost is an unfair burden.”
Former city councilor Becky Kasper, a philosophy lecturer and director of the Center for Teaching Excellence at the college, agreed, calling the proposal “an affront” to part-timers who work selflessly to better the school.
English professor Thomas Morrissey said he felt training would be more effective if faculty, administration and students were required to take it together.
“I don’t like the idea of simply demanding training,” he said.
Morrissey said the school had more than a problem with racism — it also had a problem with class, and he felt providing separate training would only widen that gap.
With nearly 1,000 faculty and staff employed at the college, at least 217 were need on March 2 to reach a quorum.
Less than 200 voting faculty attended.
Ultimately no official action was taken at the meeting, though history professor Wendy Gordon said that more discussion was likely forthcoming.
But spring break at the college starts on March 10.
When the faculty and staff plan to meet again is unknown, she said.