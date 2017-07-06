SUNY Plattsburgh nets $13K ‘Big Read’ grant

× Expand File photo SUNY Plattsburgh’s Big Read program will kick off in April of 2018, according to Julia Devine, director of the SUNY Plattsburgh Center for Community Engagement. The program will be made possible by a $13,500 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

PLATTSBURGH — SUNY Plattsburgh recently received a $13,500 grant through the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA).

The $13,500 “Big Read” grant will help fund a community-wide reading program.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together over a book,” said Julia Devine, director of the SUNY Plattsburgh Center for Community Engagement.

The program is set to kick off in April of 2018, in conjunction with Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Celebrate Diversity Month and National Poetry Month.

Louise Erdrich’s “The Round House” — a 2012 coming of age story about a Native American boy’s experience in the wake of a racist attack on his mother — has been chosen as the first community read.

“Louise Erdrich’s work offers a lot of parallels for our region,” Devine said. “It takes place in a similar climate — within a small community.”

“I think it’s important for our community to build awareness of Native American life and culture. It’s the roots of this region.”

NATIONAL EFFORT

SUNY Plattsburgh is one of 75 organizations to have been awarded an NEA Big Read Grant.

“Through the NEA Big Read, we are bringing contemporary works to communities across the country, helping us better understand the diverse voices and perspectives that come with it,” said NEA Chair Jan Chu, in a statement. “These 75 organizations have developed unique plans to celebrate these works, including numerous opportunities for exploration and conversation.”

According to the NEA, the Big Read showcases a diverse range of contemporary titles that reflect many different voices and perspectives, aiming to inspire conversation and discovery.

Six institutions and organizations elected to feature “The Round House” for their Big Reads for 2018.

Other titles include “A Wizard of Earthsea,” “Brother, I’m Dying,” “Pretty Monsters,” “Station 11,” “Into the Beautiful North,” “The Beautiful Things that Heaven Bears” and “True Grit.”

The NEA has funded more than 1,400 Big Read programs since 2006, providing more than $19 million in grants nationwide.

As for SUNY Plattsburgh’s program, Devine said: “Stay tuned.”

Plattsburgh’s program will feature events all month long — more details will be released next year.

For more information on the SUNY Plattsburgh Big Read, contact Devine at 310-367-4199 or julia.devine@plattsburgh.edu.