SUNY Plattsburgh police chief retires

× Expand Photo provided University Police Chief Jerry Lottie will retire at the end of the semester after 32 years of service with SUNY Plattsburgh University Police.

PLATTSBURGH | SUNY Plattsburgh University Police Chief Jerry Lottie has served the campus community since the turn of the century.

On May 24, he will retire.

“I’m certainly going to miss this campus community,” Lottie told The Sun. “The students here have been fantastic and they’ve welcomed University Police into the educational environment, which is great because that’s where I think police can be most effective.”

Lottie joined University Police in 2000. The next year, he was appointed assistant chief.

He took the helm as chief in 2015.

“Chief Lottie will be greatly missed for his dedication and service to the University Police Department, SUNY Plattsburgh, and most importantly our students,” said Vice President for Student Affairs Bryan Hartman in a statement. “I and the rest of the campus wish him well in his well-deserved retirement.”

A search for his replacement will begin immediately, according to a news release from the college, with the goal of hiring someone prior to Lottie’s departure.

“Chief Lottie has been a strong advocate for a community policing model that has developed a strong supportive relationship between his department and the student body,” Hartman said. “This has been acknowledged by numerous student organizations over the past several years that have provided University Police citations for their collective good work.

“Chief Lottie modeled the importance of being visible and present at important campus functions.”

Lottie was seen at multiple events on campus in the last few years, everything from forums on pedestrian safety, to meetings about police-student relations and more.

“The things that stand out to me the most is when University Police was recognized by student groups,” Lottie said, citing a number of student groups, including Black Onyx and the Student Association. “That was the benchmark that we were doing what was expected of us and achieving our goal.”

Lottie thanked everyone, from the campus community to University Police’s law enforcement partners, for their help over the years.

“We have a really good police department here that is well-positioned for future,” he said.

UNIVERSITY POLICE MARK 50 YEARS

SUNY Plattsburgh University Police celebrated the 50th anniversary of the creation of New York State University Police (NYSUP) at a special ceremony last Wednesday.

NYSUP, the police force that oversees law enforcement on campus at nearly 30 state universities, was first created in September 1968.

“We’ve come very far,” Lottie said at celebration at college President John Ettling’s home last Wednesday. “Our mission isn’t just to protect and serve this campus community but also to be a part of it. Nearly half of our officers hold or are in the process of obtaining their master’s degrees from SUNY Plattsburgh.”

“Keep it up for another 50 years,” Ettling said.