SUNY Plattsburgh students vote ‘no confidence’ in admins

The SUNY Plattsburgh Student Senate approved a vote of no confidence in SUNY Plattsburgh President John Ettling, Director of Student Conduct Larry Allen and Chief Diversity Officer J.W. Wiley last Wednesday.
Photo by Elizabeth Izzo
PLATTSBURGH | The SUNY Plattsburgh Student Senate last Wednesday approved a vote of no confidence in three administrator’s abilities to do their jobs.
The vote formally signals the elected students’ opinion that college president John Ettling, Director of Student Conduct Larry Allen and Chief Diversity Officer Dr. J.W. Wiley are unfit to serve.
The Student Association’s Executive Branch passed the same vote last Monday, and the faculty senate was expected to discuss their response to the students’ vote on Feb. 27, after this edition went to print.
“I was surprised and humbled by the resolution,” Ettling said in a statement. “I intend going forward to redouble my efforts to regain their confidence by taking tangible, positive action.”
From the faculty senate the students’ opinion could be sent on to SUNY administration in Albany, according to SA President Jessica Falace.
The college bylaws state that the faculty senate will consult with the PSU College Council if an appointment of a new president is required.
Students began the push for college administrators to resign shortly after a racist SnapChat posted by freshman Maria Gates became public on Wednesday, Feb. 14.
The message, which showed Gates alongside an unidentified male with the caption “lynching n***ers tonight,” sparked a series of protests, rallies, meetings and forums over the subsequent days after students allegedly spotted Gates still on campus.
A spokesman for SUNY Plattsburgh said that actions had been taken against Gates the following day using the code of conduct.
On Feb. 20, The Sun confirmed that she was no longer enrolled.
Officials did not give a reason for her departure.
SETTLING PROPOSES SOLUTIONS
Just hours before the Student Senate passed a vote of no confidence in Ettling, he released a list of steps he plans to implement to improve the campus climate and hold himself and his staff accountable.
“It is my commitment to see these specific actions are taken to improve the campus climate and our expectations of each other and our region,” Ettling said in a statement.
By this fall, he promised to establish a bias response-and-referral process that will address bias incidents; implement mandatory, face-to-face training for all employees on diversity and inclusion; form a social justice task force with students, faculty and campus leaders; and enlist regional leaders to discuss racism in surrounding communities.
He also tasked Vice President Bryan Hartman with engaging students and legal counsel in a comprehensive review of the school’s student code of conduct; to send a letter to the SUNY Board of Trustees to support raising the Black Lives Matter flag; and to increase SUNY Plattsburgh University Police presence to ensure the safety of students.
Ettling said that he would also ask for more diversity among college faculty; request the faculty senate charge the General Education Committee to institute a mandatory diversity requirement for all students; and create a “multi-cultural unity space” in the Angell College Center by the end of the year.
“For now, what I can say is that the student body needs to see change,” Falace wrote in an email the next morning. “We cannot keep having the same disturbing experiences over and over again. Action needs to be taken and we need to continue to insist on it.”
STUDENTS MEET WITH SUNY
On Feb. 19, students met with SUNY Vice Chancellor and Chief Diversity Officer Carlos Medina and SUNY Chief of Staff Teresa Miller to outline their concerns.
In a statement released later that day, Ettling characterized the meetings as “robust and thoughtful.”
“We will listen as SUNY shares its findings with us over the coming days,” he wrote. “This will be helpful as we work to bring our campus together and make tangible, measurable improvements where they need to be made.”
Ettling said that Medina would be returning to SUNY Plattsburgh, though he didn’t offer specifics.
DIVIDED, BUT PUSHING FORWARD
Students first circulated a demand list on Feb. 16.
The list originally called for the resignation of Ettling, Allen, Wiley and Provost Michael Morgan, based on what students perceived as inadequate or nonexistent action in the wake of repeated racial incidents over the last four years.
Morgan was later removed from that list, a point that sparked outcry from audience members at the student senate’s meeting last Wednesday.
“I believe this resolution should be rejected because our questions haven’t been answered,” one student said.
No explanation of why Morgan was left off the list was offered by the student senate.
Another student, who identified herself as Mamie, said a call for resignations wasn’t her intention when she marched outside Ettling’s home on Feb. 16.
“We were marching for solidarity, not for people to resign,” she said. “I keep hearing that (the student senate) represents the student body, but you’re only representing how 15 percent of us feel.”
The student senate voted to pass the vote of no confidence by wide margins. From 14 senators, four voted no.
Falace said that the SA listens to the students that approach them and they do their best to represent everyone.
“It might not be realistic to represent every student on this campus, but we try our best,” she said.