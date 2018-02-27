SUNY Plattsburgh students vote ‘no confidence’ in admins

× The SUNY Plattsburgh Student Senate approved a vote of no confidence in SUNY Plattsburgh President John Ettling, Director of Student Conduct Larry Allen and Chief Diversity Officer J.W. Wiley last Wednesday. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | The SUNY Plattsburgh Student Senate last Wednesday approved a vote of no confidence in three administrator’s abilities to do their jobs.

The vote formally signals the elected students’ opinion that college president John Ettling, Director of Student Conduct Larry Allen and Chief Diversity Officer Dr. J.W. Wiley are unfit to serve.

The Student Association’s Executive Branch passed the same vote last Monday, and the faculty senate was expected to discuss their response to the students’ vote on Feb. 27, after this edition went to print.

“I was surprised and humbled by the resolution,” Ettling said in a statement. “I intend going forward to redouble my efforts to regain their confidence by taking tangible, positive action.”

From the faculty senate the students’ opinion could be sent on to SUNY administration in Albany, according to SA President Jessica Falace.

The college bylaws state that the faculty senate will consult with the PSU College Council if an appointment of a new president is required.

Students began the push for college administrators to resign shortly after a racist SnapChat posted by freshman Maria Gates became public on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

The message, which showed Gates alongside an unidentified male with the caption “lynching n***ers tonight,” sparked a series of protests, rallies, meetings and forums over the subsequent days after students allegedly spotted Gates still on campus.

A spokesman for SUNY Plattsburgh said that actions had been taken against Gates the following day using the code of conduct.

On Feb. 20, The Sun confirmed that she was no longer enrolled.

Officials did not give a reason for her departure.

SETTLING PROPOSES SOLUTIONS

Just hours before the Student Senate passed a vote of no confidence in Ettling, he released a list of steps he plans to implement to improve the campus climate and hold himself and his staff accountable.

“It is my commitment to see these specific actions are taken to improve the campus climate and our expectations of each other and our region,” Ettling said in a statement.

By this fall, he promised to establish a bias response-and-referral process that will address bias incidents; implement mandatory, face-to-face training for all employees on diversity and inclusion; form a social justice task force with students, faculty and campus leaders; and enlist regional leaders to discuss racism in surrounding communities.