SUNY Plattsburgh touts multi-million dollar economic impact

PLATTSBURGH | SUNY Plattsburgh has an economic impact of more than $307 million annually and has helped create or sustain 4,238 jobs, a new college-backed study says.

Tax revenue generated by SUNY Plattsburgh activities totaled more than $56 million per year from a variety of avenues, including employee compensation and sales tax, according to the report, which was released last month.

“SUNY Plattsburgh is truly an economic engine for the North Country,” President John Ettling said in a statement. “The college is directly invested in economic development in the area through such efforts as START-UP NY, the North Country Regional Economic Development Council and more.

“But the college’s activities — from operations and events to human resources and volunteerism — contribute a great deal more as well, as this study shows.”

The school’s more than 5,600 enrolled students participated in over 12,000 hours — roughly equivalent to 16.3 jobs, according to the report — of community service through Project HELP, the United Way of the Adirondack Region’s annual Day of Caring and more.

That volunteerism contributed nearly $1.3 million to the local economy.

JOBS

SUNY Plattsburgh in the 2016-17 fiscal year employed 2,911 workers — 876 of them full-time — and paid those employees over $95.7 million between payroll and benefits.

That compensation in turn allowed employees to purchase more than $28 million in goods and services, equivalent to 192.6 direct jobs locally and a labor income of $6.2 million, according to the report.

The study estimates that the college’s indirect impact on the North Country’s employment numbers resulted in an additional 102.2 jobs in the region through facility support and the medical, food, retail and wholesale industries with a total of 294.8 jobs arising from support of college operations.

STUDENT SPENDING

Between off-campus housing, food, transportation and other personal expenses, SUNY Plattsburgh students spent nearly $55 million locally.

From the college’s 5,245 students, 54.6 percent lived off-campus in the City of Plattsburgh or surrounding areas, the report says. With an estimated rent of $6,000 per semester, those 2,864 off-campus students paid local landlords an estimated $17.1 million.

The school released the new report detailing its impact on the local economy last month.

It was prepared by the Office of the President, Office of Sponsored Research & Programs and Colin Read, mayor of the City of Plattsburgh and professor of economics and finance at the college.

The full report is available for viewing online at plattsburgh.edu.