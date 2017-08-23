Supers explore hiring county admin

LAKE GEORGE | The Warren County Board of Supervisors took another step toward hiring a full-time administrator to replace Paul Dusek, who retired about 18 months ago.

The Board of Supervisors (BOS) voted on Aug. 18 to authorize a local law amending the duties and authority of the county administrator, and authorize the hiring of a replacement for interim county administrator, Kevin Geraghty.

Supervisor Rachel Seeber, who chairs the Personnel and Higher Education Committee, said the job description of the county administrator is part of local law, and any change in the job description requires a change in local law.

“The local law has not been modified since the last administrator was hired, and we are going to hire a new administrator, so we have simplified the local law,” Seeber said. “It gives the supervisors more flexibility in creating the job description.”

The proposed change says explicitly that the county administrator is directly responsible to and serves at the pleasure of the BOS.

Seeber said the new job description would have job performance and evaluation guidelines. She said the current local law is very specific, and the proposed job description is much broader, which serves two purposes.

The first is that it will give the BOS more flexibility in who it can hire, and would prevent having to change the local law if the BOS wanted to make changes to the job description.

The law change would also set the administrator’s starting salary at $85,000.

“There is a lot of time, money and effort expended to change a local law,” Seeber said. “This would save all of those.”

Seeber said the committee, which had discussions on the job description, wanted the county to have more of a county manager who acts as a liaison between the board and the department heads.

Seeber said the previous job description has required someone who had law degree, a masters in public administration or in another field.

“It’s so narrow that the last time we advertised we didn’t get a huge response,” Seeber said after the Aug. 18 meeting.

She said the committee has been hoping to find an applicant with business or public administration experience; a multitasker with administrative skills and a budget background.

The change in the local law is subject to a public hearing, which is being scheduled for Sept. 15. Once that is accomplished, the county can advertise for a new administrator. The goal is to hire an administrator to begin Jan. 1, 2018, Seeber said.