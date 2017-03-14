Supers weigh cameras, social services audit

× Expand File photo As the Essex County Department of Social Services navigates its first leadership change since 1992, lawmakers are considering an increased security presence and a department-wide audit.

ELIZABETHTOWN — The county’s social services caseworkers are under siege.

Deputy Department of Social Services Commissioner Sue Ann Caron said the facility has experienced five security issues recently — including by a man who threatened to drive his car into the old courthouse.

Another threatened to burn down his aunt’s house.

And on Friday, a client’s relative apparently threatened to bring “the largest knife in they can” to the Court Street location.

“I just wanted to let you know that, so you know what caseworkers are up against often,” Caron told the Essex County Board of Supervisors’ Human Services Committee on Monday. “I just wanted to give you an idea of what occurs in the field.”

Several other caseworkers have had their lives threatened, Caron said. And they carry no protections — not even mace.

“If we know a home is particularly dangerous, we’ll send two people out,” Caron said.

While the county has numerous security cameras monitoring the inside of the block-long facility, there’s a coverage gap outside.

Roby Politi (I-North Elba) said the county should consider installing security cameras outside of the social services department and the courthouse.

“It’s certainly something for the protection of everyone,” Politi said. “I think it would resolve a lot of potential future issues.”

Lawmakers did not take action on the issue.

Following the retirement of a full-time guard in January, the Essex County Board of Supervisors opted to replace the position with two part-time positions.

The arrangement now has three part-time security officers who will work no more than 11.7 hours each per week with no benefits.

AUDIT APPROVED

Former Commissioner John O’Neill retired on March 8 after 25 years on the job.

As an internal committee weighs applications for the position, lawmakers authorized to go out for a request-for-proposal for a department-wide audit.

“Personally, I think it would be a great idea in fairness to the new person coming in,” said James Monty (R-Lewis), who introduced the resolution.

County Manager Dan Palmer said while he didn’t necessarily disagree, auditing a department with a budget of $18 million is a significant undertaking.

“It’s going to take some very high-skilled audit,” Palmer said.

“The money is pretty tightly regulated, not only what we do here, but also what (Essex County Purchasing Manager) Linda (Wolf) does as a CPA.”

Caron, who is eying the job, said she had no objection.

“I think it would be a good idea,” she said.

Lawmakers unanimously approved the measure, which now heads to Ways and Means.