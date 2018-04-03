Supervisor asks for more info on defaulted loans

× Expand Members of the Warren County Board of Supervisors Economic Growth Committee heard from Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Board Director Walter Young on March 26. The LCLGRPB administers a U.S. Department of Commerce loan program for high risk businesses.

QUEENSBURY | Queensbury-at-large Supervisor Doug Beaty said an audit of an account of federal loan money administered by the Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Board (LCLGRPB) showed over $1 million in loans were in default.

But LCLGRPB Director Walter Young put the number at $89,000.

Young, one of five directors listed on the agency’s website, appeared at the Warren County Board of Supervisors Economic Growth Committee meeting on March 26 to discuss a loan program set up by the U.S. Department of Commerce to provide financing for high risk businesses.

Young said in the last 10 years, the program has awarded about $13 million in loans, of which about $3 million are outstanding.

Beaty emailed Young after the meeting and said according to audit information provided by the Marvin & Company accounting firm, as of Dec. 31, 2016, the LCLGRPB loaned out over $1.8 million that is still considered collectible and are accruing finance charges.

Amounts as of Dec. 31, 2016 are not accruing interest because management has determined that collection of interest is doubtful, totaled over $1 million.

Young said he was not aware of the figures Beaty cited, which indicated about one third of the outstanding loans were in default.

When asked how much of the $3 million in loans were in default, Young said it was only $89,000.

Young told the committee only about $400,000 of the $13 million loaned over the past 10 years had not been paid back.

“If there was only $400,000 written off, minus the $3 million currently outstanding, should that not leave us around $9.6 million still available (having been) paid back with interest, coming to a little over $10 million?” Beaty asked in his email to Young. “There must be an easy explanation that I am missing.”

Beaty requested all information related to loans issued by the LCLGRPB in the last 10 years, plus the names of the people on the committee authorizing the loans.

The agency, formed in 1967, has 30 board members, five each from Clinton, Essex, Hamilton, Warren and Washington counties, and meets twice per year.

The board mainly deals with water quality issues, but is also involved in promoting economic development. According to a 1978 agreement, employees of the board are also employees of Warren County.