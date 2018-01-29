Supervisor asks for streamlined reports from SPCA

× Glens Falls Ward 1 supervisor Jack Diamond (center) questions the form of the call volume report from the SPCA, which he felt needed to be streamlined. Diamond’s comments prompted discussion on the whether or not he wanted to table a resolution calling for a contract with the SPCA. Photo by Christopher South

WARREN COUNTY | Glens Falls Ward 1 Supervisor Jack Diamond attended his first Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting on Jan. 19, and immediately stirred discussion on the Warren County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and humane treatment of animals.

While not questioning the quality of its service, Diamond said he had concerns about the reporting on services performed by the Warren County SPCA.

The Glens Falls-based shelter has a $100,000 contract with Warren County, for which it sends quarterly bills for $25,000 plus additional costs.

Diamond was speaking to a resolution which authorized a temporary agreement with the Warren County SPCA. He said he had obtained an SPCA call volume report, which he said contained “a lot of redundancy.”

“I’d like to suggest a streamlined report,” he said.

Warren County Attorney Mary Kissane said in 2017 the SPCA started submitting quarterly reports that did not meet the reporting requirement in the contract, which asks the SPCA to report what the call was about, what time it was handled, and how much was spent on the call.

“I realize those reports are not laid out that way and not meeting contractual requirements. Going forward it needs to be in that format,” she said.

Queensbury Supervisor Douglas Beaty said much of what Diamond was questioning was discussed at a prior board of supervisors meeting and a recent committee meeting, both which Diamond did not attend.

Beaty asked if it was Diamond’s intention to table the resolution, which would delay a contract for services.

“I’ve never been for letting contracts slide...but I feel uncomfortable not having service in place if it’s needed,” Beaty said.

Glens Falls Ward 3 Supervisor Claudia Braymer said the SPCA was a “good organization” that benefited all Warren County towns, but noted that the county attorney acknowledged the SPCA was not meeting the contract.

Braymer had previously questioned SPCA reports saying they did not contain enough information.

Stony Creek supervisor Frank Thomas said the SPCA was a reimbursement contract, adding, “If the are not meeting the contract, don’t pay them.”

Glens Falls Ward 2 Supervisor Peter McDevitt questioned any talk of tabling the resolution, saying it was a matter of humane treatment of animals. Chestertown Supervisor Craig Leggett said the real matter was not treatment of animals, but the county’s responsibility in the matter.

Resolution No. 35 was approved, authorizing a $50,000 contract through June 30.

A call to the SPCA was not immediately returned.