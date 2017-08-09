Supervisor candidate stricken from party line

× Expand Charles Harrington

CROWN POINT — Crown Point Town Supervisor Charles Harrington is off the Republican line in his re-election bid this year.

The New York State Board of Elections ruled that Harrington’s designating petitions had many defects and insufficient signatures to qualify for the ballot.

The case went to the state board after the Essex County Board of Elections split down party lines, 1-1, on whether to remove Harrington from the Republican line.

The decision means Harrington must run as an independent in the November general election. Those petitions are due Aug. 22.

Harrington didn’t want to say much about his petition problems.

“There was some problems with the petitions,” he said. “I’m filing as an independent and just let it go at that.”

Harrington declined to specify the problems when asked by a reporter.

A challenge to his petitions filed by Essex County Democratic Party Committee Chair Bethany Kosmider cited duplicate signatures, information like dates omitted from the documents and one cover sheet that failed to list the political party he wanted to run under.

The errors were upheld as fatal to the petitions by the state Board of Elections.

Harrington didn’t have competition from another Republican or a Democratic candidate, and it’s not know yet if anyone will run against him as an independent.

Essex County Democratic Election Commissioner Sue Montgomery Corey said once petitions are filed they can be examined and objections filed against them.

“There’s a three day window for voters in that jurisdiction to object,” Corey said. “We had two petitions with objections filed and Charlie’s was one.”

She said the biggest problem with both was the date of the election, in this case the primary, which must be on the petition.

“The date of the election is one thing that can’t be corrected (on a petition),” she said.

The other petition to be invalidated was for David Murcray Jr., running under the Democratic Party line for Essex town highway superintendent. He is also circulating independent petitions now.

In Murcray’s case, the objections were filed by Bradley French, and upheld by the county board.

“Election law in New York is very complicated,” Corey said. “I hope more people step forward and run, because it’s good for everyone.”