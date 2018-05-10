Supervisor floats idea of dissolving Regional Planning Board

× Expand Photo by Christopher South Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Board Director Water Young, center, is shown responding to questions from Warren County supervisors at the May 3 meeting of the Economic Growth & Development Committee. Some members of the committee called into question the operations of the LCLGRPB with regard to a revolving loan fund that issues loans to high risk borrowers. QUEENSBURY | Supervisor Claudia Braymer (Glens Falls, Ward 3) held up a copy of a draft resolution created in Washington County calling for the dissolution of the Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Board (LCLGRPB), saying she would support the entity’s eventual dissolution and its functions transferred to existing agencies. Braymer said after a county meeting last week she was preparing to introduce a similar resolution before the Warren County Board of Supervisors. Lawmakers recently rescinded a $7,000 annual award for operational support. Warren County, along with Clinton, Essex, Hamilton and Washington counties, help fund the LCLGRPB, which has come under fire recently for operations related to a revolving loan fund. The planning board has written off about $65,000 in loans, but has over $1 million in outstanding loans it considers likely to default. Water quality monitoring efforts could be transferred to the Warren County Soil & Water Conservation District or a regional agency, Braymer said, and the oversight of the Adirondack/Glens Falls Transportation Council could be placed under Warren County government. The management of the revolving loan fund likewise could be picked up by any number of regional economic development agencies, she said. “This is something we all should be seriously looking at,” Braymer said. “I suggest we consider this strongly before giving (the LCLGRPB) more money.” BOARD MULLS SUPPORT The body’s director, Walter Young, was summoned before the Economic Growth & Development Committee to answer questions about the planning board’s practices. Young attended a similar meeting last month in Washington County, where officials removed Putnam Supervisor John LaPointe from the LCLGRPB over an apparent conflict of interest. Young attempted to explain to the board how loans are granted by a loan advisory committee established by the planning board. Queensbury County Supervisor Douglas Beaty has been struggling to obtain records from the LCLGRPB. Beaty said when he verbally requested documents from Young, he was told at least five times to request documents under the state’s Freedom of Information Law. Supervisor Michael Wild asked Young why the board of supervisors should continue to support Young’s leadership of the regional planning board.

Young attempted to answer that the board had awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars in economic development loans in Warren County, to which Braymer replied: “Supervisor Wild did not ask why we should support the board, he asked why we should support you?” Beaty asked Young repeatedly about his statement that the loan advisory committee acted autonomously in awarding loans, while Young wrote a letter to the committee asking them to grant a loan. Young also described personally changing the terms of a loan for a borrower, a right he said he had under board guidelines. He also said he and the board’s accounting firm made the determination of which borrowers would default on loans. Beaty said some of the loan applications did not include a business plan, but Young said some of the borrowers were mom and pop operations that did not actually have a business plan. “This application has no business plan, no jobs created, sketchy financial information, and you give a second loan without a business plan?” Beaty said. “You just agreed the financial committee does not have to follow its own requirements.” Young said the information supplied was substantial enough to make a decision about the loan. Loans receivable which are considered collectible and are still accruing finance charges totaled over $1.8 million as of Dec. 31, 2016. Amounts not accruing interest because management has determined that collection of interest is doubtful totaled $1,062,030 as the end of 2016. The LCLGRPG, formed in 1967, has 30 board members, five each from Clinton, Essex, Hamilton, Warren and Washington counties, and meets twice per year. The board mainly deals with water quality issues, but is also involved in promoting economic development. According to a 1978 agreement, employees of the LCLGRPG are employees of Warren County. TREASURER ILLUMINATES HIGH-RISK LOAN PROGRAM STATUS QUEENSBURY | Warren County Treasurer Mike Swan told the Warren County Board of Supervisors Finance Committee last month that about $1 million of $2.8 million in federal funds loaned by the Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Board probably will not be collected. Swan said he was asked to look at an audit of a revolving loan account financed with U.S. Department of Commerce and Department of Agriculture funds.

The LCLGRPG makes loans through its Economic Development Committee to businesses considered to be high risk by commercial banks. Swan said a review of the 2016 draft audit showed $2.8 million in outstanding loans as of Dec. 31, 2016, with provisions for $480,000 written off as losses. In addition, the audit showed $1 million, or 37 percent of the loan balance as no longer collecting interest because collection of the loan was doubtful. “There is no way of telling if principles are being paid, but my gut tells me if they are not paying the interest they are not paying the principle as well,” Swan said. Glens Falls Supervisor Claudia Braymer asked if there was a time frame for the loans going into default, but Swan said it was not recorded well in the audit, and he can only assume the payments lapsed over a long time frame. “We really don’t know anything about these loans,” Swan said. Swan recommended the committee request the LCLGRPB supply a loan aging report, which included the original loan amount, the current balance, the date of the last payment, and if the loan was in default. Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty asked to send a letter to the LCLGRPB requesting that information. Swan said there is no way to pull that information out of the audit. He said the 2015 figures were very similar to the 2016, so it appeared that the situation was ongoing. Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore last week handed out copies of what was titled “Loan Portfolio,” but Queensbury Supervisor Douglas Beaty said it was not an aging report. The document listed to who loans were given, the amount, outstanding balance, and date of last payment. Beaty said the report should show the date the loan originated to indicate how the loan was aging. WASHINGTON COUNTY: SOME PROXY VOTES ARE FORGERIES QUEENSBURY | Washington County Supervisor Dana Haff (Hartford) said someone at the Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Board (LCLGRPB) had forged signatures on proxy votes, crudely changing the dates on photo copies. Haff attended the May 3 meeting of the Economic Growth & Development Committee of the Warren County Board of Supervisors to tell them of various improprieties in the operation of the board and its Economic Development Committee (EDC), which administers about $2.6 million in outstanding loans.