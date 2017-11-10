Supervisor: Horicon budget very conservative

× Expand File photo Property owners in the Town of Horicon will see a 2.4 cent (per $1,000 of assessed value) increase in the 2018 property tax rate. Supervisor Matt Simpson said the increase, which would result in an extra $3.60 on a $150,000 home, was due to non-discretionary costs.

HORICON | Horicon supervisor Matt Simpson said the 2018 budget with its 2.4 cent tax rate increase is very conservative, with the increase due to rising healthcare, expanded roadwork and two more weeks of milfoil harvesting.

“This budget is very tight,” Simpson said.

According to Simpson, the Horicon budget could only increase by $12,811 in taxes above the 2017 budget amount and remain under the 2 percent levy cap.

Horicon’s 2108 budget appropriations, including the Fire Protection District and Schroon Lake Park District, is about $3.8 million.

The town will raise just over $801,000 by taxes and use about $306,000 from the fund balance to offset taxes.

Simpson said the $306,000 amounts to less than one-third of the fund balance.

The new local tax rate will be .897 per $1,000 of assessed value.

“We’ve got a very low tax rate,” Simpson said.

The combined tax rate including the fire and Schroon Lake Park District will be .971.

At that rate, the owner of a home assessed at $150,000 will pay $146 in local taxes, or about $3.60 more than in 2107.

Simpson said the 2018 budget is right at the state mandated budget cap, Simpson said.

The primary factors for the budget increase are factors out of the town’s control, said the supervisor.

He said health insurance is going up about 5 percent, which amounts to a roughly $16,000 increase.

“We will also have an additional two weeks of milfoil harvesting,” Simpson said.

He said milfoil harvesting will cost the town $7,600 per week for seven weeks in 2018.

The Brant Lake Association contributes about half the cost of milfoil harvesting.

Simpson said the town’s contribution for the North Warren Rescue Squad will cost the town about $32,000.

In the Highway Department, the town is looking to purchase a new tandem truck and a new Ford 550 to replace existing trucks. Simpson said the town replaces some trucks about every three years in order not to have to replace them all at once.

Simpson said another focus in the 2018 budget is to do additional paving on Pease Hill Road.

“I know we have accumulated money for Pease Hill Road, so we will focus on more road work between the highway and town budgets,” Simpson said.

The combined budgets contain close to $200,000 for road improvements.

“This is a very conservative budget,” Simpson said.