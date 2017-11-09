Supervisor questions amount budgeted for SPCA

× Expand File photo The Warren County Board of Supervisors supported a budget with $100,000 for the Warren County SPCA for animal control work. Supervisor Claudia Braymer objected to the cost doubling in just three years, but the majority sentiment was that the SPCA provided good services for the money.

WARREN COUNTY | Glens Falls supervisor Claudia Braymer said the amount the county budgeted for animal control services from the Warren County SPCA doubled over the last three years and she doesn’t know what the county is getting for its dollar.

At the Nov. 3 special budget meeting at the county administration building, Braymer said the $100,000 budgeted for the SPCA is a small amount in the $152.8 million budget, but she was concerned about the $100,000 figurer and the level of service the county was getting.

“Half of the calls are out of the county,” she said. “We should have a better handle on it. Their report included things not contracted for.”

Lake Luzerne supervisor Eugine Merlino said the SPCA provided a valuable service.

“It’s important to small towns,” he said.

Merlino mentioned the handling of a rabid fox in his community, saying the SPCA responded in 15 minutes.

Queensbury Supervisor Douglas Beaty said while the county wants to get the most bang for the buck, he has heard stories of the SPCA being very helpful.

“I would not want the county to be without them,” he said.

Acting County Administrator Kevin Geraghty said the SPCA does a lot that is not noticed, such as handling the feral cat population.

“A lot of what they do doesn’t get a lot of publicity. You don’t see it in the paper,” he said.

Geraghty said it might be true that the SPCA “doesn’t report well.”

Braymer said it was important for the SPCA to give the county reports detailing the service it is providing, rather than simply submitting a voucher for $25,000, for example.

Supervisors suggested the reporting procedures could be better, perhaps quarterly reports for all organizations, and issuing a request for proposal (RFP) for all contracts for services.

Contacted on Nov. 6, Darlene Hayes, board chairman of the Warren County SPCA said the county knows what it contracted for because the county wrote the contract.

“We handle stray cats, any rabid wildlife call, injured, abused or stray cats, we do the vetting and try to get the cats into foster homes,” she said. “That $100,000 contract goes to cover a 96-square-mile county. It’s a large county with a lot of cats and no municipal shelter of any sort and no municipal, low-cost spay/neuter program.”