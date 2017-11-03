Supervisor race to fill seat being vacated by Vanselow

JOHNSBURG | A new Town of Johnsburg supervisor will be seated after the first of the year after voters choose between two candidates running in the Nov. 7 election. Town supervisor Ronald Vanselow has been unable to serve in his elected capacity since he had surgery in February. For the past eight months, Johnsburg has been without a full time supervisor and has not had representation on the Warren County Board of Supervisors. Councilman Peter Olesheski, Jr. and Adirondack Community Outreach Center director Andrea Hogan are facing off for the seat. PETER OLESHESKI, JR. Olesheski, 35, is an environmental educator at Up Yonda Farm and a current member of the Johnsburg Town Board. He will appear on the Nov. 7 ballot as the Republican, Conservative, Independence and Reform Party candidate. Olesheski has worked for Warren County Department of Public Works for 16 years and served on the town board for nearly six, which he said provided him with experience and knowledge of how municipal governments operate. “I possess strong leadership skills, experience with planning for and facilitating projects and managing the work of others,” Olesheski said. Olesheski said he hopes to bring a new energy and passion to the supervisor position. He said there are many town projects to be finished, which he wants to see completed. “I am asked a lot about the North Creek streetscape,” Olesheski said. “There was discussion before I got on the board about redoing the sidewalks.” Olesheski said talk included replacing waterlines under Main Street and the county repaving the road. He said there were also plans to install decorative lamp posts and benches. “It seems like we’ve only been able to do some...and it’s been out there for a long time, and there is some support for it in the community,” Olesheski said. Olesheski said he would also like to see some resolution to the offer to Johnsburg, by the Open Space Institute (OSI), of the Mill Creek Recreation area. “We have not talked about it since July, and we have the groundwork laid,” he said. “We have looked at grants through the county and talked about creating a parking area and trails, but it’s not being followed up on.”

Olesheski wants to see better long-term planning, multi-year budgeting, building capital reserves for the Highway Department, and to establish a reserve fund for the EMS district. He would like to add a Parks Department employee to maintain Ski Bowl Park and other green spaces. Olesheski said he wants to fill the vacancy on the county board and “rebuild a strong working relationships with the rest of the communities in the county.” Asked if not having representation on the board of supervisors has had a detrimental effect on Johnsburg, Olesheski said, “We lack a vote on the county board, we lack a presence at standing committee meetings, and their have been some big issues that have come up at the county level.” Olesheski said Johnsburg has not had a voice in discussions at the county level, and there has been no one to even bring information back from county meetings. “Why were we not asked to lead discussion on train cars?” Olesheski said, referring to a controversy surrounding the storage of rail cars on lines owned or leased by the Saratoga & North Creek Lines. ANDREA HOGAN Hogan, 50, works full time as the ACOC director, is the Democratic and Johnsburg Hamlets United Party candidate. Hogan said she has a proven record of steady, thoughtful leadership in the non-profit sector. She has nine years experience working with the 18-member ACOC board, nine years experience managing more than 100 volunteers, over 20 years experience in private and public business management, and over 25 years experience in volunteer service to the economically disadvantaged, crime victims and the environment. “I posses the qualities this town needs right now: ability to bring consensus, willingness to listen and dedication to engaging everyone,” Hogan said. If elected, Hogan said she would improve communications throughout the town, including updating the town website, adding features that will allow citizens to stay informed and offer feedback, and keep it updated. She said she would create an atmosphere of inclusiveness in government and make sure when decisions are made all interested parties have access to the information that went into the process.

Hogan said she would promote good work practices, give employees a sense of shared purpose, and promote shared services wherever practical. Hogan said she would encourage new business development, revitalize organizations that support economic growth, and network at county and state levels to bring funding for infrastructure and business opportunity. “I will call on 10 years of grant writing experience to seek money for ideas that will expand our prospects, enlist the help of the many citizen volunteers who are already working for town wide improvements, and coordinate their efforts and engage them in long term planning,” Hogan said. I will revitalize our sense of community, create town-wide events to celebrate who we are, and identify common causes that will unite us.” Hogan said she would hope to see more spending on snow removal, because more snowfall means more tourists in the area, boosting the economy and providing jobs. She said she would like to see less spending on healthcare costs. “No one is getting rich on this budget. This is, and always has been, a sparse budget that does the most with the least,” Hogan said. Hogan commended budget officer Councilman Gene Arsenault for his efforts in putting together the latest, tentative budget. A little-known fact about Hogan: “I love to grow and preserve my own food.” HOGAN AND OLESHESKI ON TOWN OF JOHNSBURG AND ORDA The town has been working for at least two years to arrive at an agreement with the Olympic Region Development Authority for Gore Mountain to use a portion of the Ski Bowl Park for summer operations. Asked about coming to an agreement with ORDA on the use of the property, Olesheski said, “I believe that having ORDA operate non-winter activities at Ski Bowl would be a huge benefit to North Creek businesses and have long term benefits for the Town as a whole. “I want to see ORDA commit to assisting with long term maintenance/development of the park, increase promotion of the town as a four-season destination and ensure that residents will have access to the year round attractions for free,” Olesheski said.