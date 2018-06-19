Supervisor renews call for LCLGRPB director’s replacement

× Expand Christopher South Two Warren County supervisors, Claudia Braymer of Glens Falls and Douglas Beaty of Queensbury, have called for Walter Young, shown here at a meeting last month, to resign as director of the Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Board.

LAKE GEORGE | Last month, Glens Falls Supervisor Claudia Braymer called for the resignation of the executive director of the Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Board.

On Friday, she suggested Executive Director Walter Young be replaced, and suggested a candidate for the job.

After months of discussions regarding alleged mismanagement of a revolving loan fund administered by the LCLGRPB, Braymer suggested Young be removed and possibly replaced by Jennifer Switzer, the Warren County Economic Development Corporation’s director of finance.

“She would be very qualified to keep track of these loans and be very transparent - not blocking us from getting information about who is getting the loans and repayment status,” Braymer said.

Both Braymer, who represents Glens Falls Ward 3 and Queensbury-at-large Supervisor Doug Beaty called for Young to resign last month.

Numerous attempts to reach Young by telephone were unsuccessful. Approached at the county Economic Growth and Development Committee meeting last month, Young declined to comment on the call for his resignation, but said he felt the regional planning board and its loan advisory committee had been acting properly.

In putting Switzer’s name forward, Braymer was passing over LCLGRPB Assistant Director Beth Gilles.

“I think (Gilles) is very good at managing and directing the water-related programs and some other types of programs related to watershed programs throughout the five counties,” Braymer said. “She is very knowledgeable from a programmatic standpoint, but I’m not sure she has the knowledge from the financial side.”

The LCLGRPB has five member counties: Warren, Clinton, Essex, Hamilton and Washington.

The board met last week and named a new chairman, Town of Hampton (Washington County) Supervisor David O’Brien.

The board also set up a governance committee to review the board’s existing bylaws; an action coming in the wake of claims the board and its loan committee had not been following established bylaws.

One issue was the LCLGRPB conducting business with only six positions on the 10-member Loan Advisory Committee being filled.

Washington County Supervisor Dana Haff (Hartford) said none of the business the loan committee did was valid unless all six members voted for it.