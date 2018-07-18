Supervisors discuss zoning enforcement procedure

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Essex County District Attorney’s office does not prosecute code enforcement cases primarily because they are misdemeanor violations.

The question came up recently as Essex County District Attorney Kristy Sprague reported to supervisors during a county committee meeting.

St. Armand Supervisor Dean Montroy raised the query, wondering why the county’s chief prosecutor does not have jurisdiction over code enforcement laws.

“A lot of the cases are civil,” Sprague said, “many are based on town law.”

Sprague said occasionally the DA’s office does see a felony-level case alleging dangerous code violation.

Town of Lewis Supervisor Jim Monty said violations often repeat without resolve.

“Citations give 30 days to remedy and then 30 days later (the situation) is worse,” he said.

Sprague said prosecution, enforcement cases and sentencing falls to the town attorney and justice.

Westport Supervisor Michael “Ike” Tyler said each town might approach code violation enforcement differently, but that citations are heard before the town court.

In North Elba, Supervisor Roby Politi said violations are tied to zoning laws.

“It should be enforced if it is the law,” he suggested.

But some towns, such as Lewis, don’t have a codified body of zoning law.

“That would be a problem,” Politi said.

And a case can be dismissed if not handled properly, Sprague said.

In Crown Point, Supervisor Charles Harrington said, even without zoning, they have successfully won enforcement cases in town court.

According to documents produced by the state Department of State, “district attorneys do not commonly become involved in local zoning code prosecutions. Accordingly, district attorneys will delegate that responsibility to village and town attorneys.”

The DA issues authorization in writing allowing town attorney or attorneys for a town to prosecute town or village code violation.

“Once authorized by the district attorney to prosecute the zoning violation(s), the village or town attorney becomes an assistant district attorney for that specific purpose,” DOS guidance says, “and (the town attorney) should immediately file an oath of office as such with the county clerk.”

According to the DOS, local courts can, “under specific guidelines set by state law (or by a superseding local law), impose fines or imprisonment” for zoning violations.